Boost your device’s speed and efficiency with CCleaner — now up to 50% off

As digital devices become increasingly central to our daily lives, managing performance and storage challenges has become quite time-consuming. It used to be easy enough to handle manually, but keeping accumulated system clutter at bay is only getting more difficult. Not to mention, all sorts of software with background processes can slow down your device — sometimes even after you think you’ve uninstalled it. Then, of course, there are a myriad of potential privacy issues to stay on top of, with personal information stored in hidden ways.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we favour system optimisation tools because they simplify storage clean-up, enhance performance, and improve privacy and security. That’s where CCleaner comes in, as one of the most popular paid and free optimisation tools available. The short version is that it improves performance by removing junk files, managing startup programs and fixing registry issues. It also enhances privacy and security by deleting tracking data, securely erasing files and updating outdated software. Handily, CCleaner is available for Windows (including a CCleaner browser) and macOS, plus Android and iOS devices.

CCleaner worldwide (Image credit: CCleaner) • 35+ million GB space cleaned every month • 20 years of PC optimization experience • 40+ app languages available • 5 million desktop installs per week

We love that CCleaner offers a free version for basic privacy protection and system health checks, but there are also Pro, Pro Plus, and Premium versions with a yearly fee — the question is, are they worth paying extra for?

The paid Professional upgrades include advanced features like cloud storage clean-up, driver and software updates, performance-boosting, automatic junk removal, browser history clearing, and priority customer support. Pro Plus adds extra features like file recovery and can be installed on three devices, while Premium has additional privacy features and works on five devices.

Upgrading to a more powerful tool can feel like a big step at first, and the added convenience and automation come at a cost, especially if you want to enhance performance and privacy across multiple devices. Of course, there are some alternatives, and operating systems have their own built-in tools to handle storage management. It’s also important to be cautious when cleaning the Windows registry, as it can unintentionally cause further issues.

If you are considering the extra paid features, then good news — CCleaner is offering solid discounts on the Professional, Professional Plus, and Premium plans. From March 14 through March 31, you can get up to 50% off your first year. We’ve highlighted the CCleaner deals below, but don’t forget to check out the CCleaner website to read more about all the features. While our focus has been on personal use, CCleaner also provides solutions specifically tailored to businesses.

CCleaner Professional: AU$57.95 AU$46.36 for the first year, save AU$11.59 Compared to the free version of CCleaner, upgrading to Professional unlocks advanced features like Cloud Drive Cleaner for freeing up space in Google Drive and OneDrive, Driver Updater for maintaining hardware performance, and Performance Optimiser for boosting PC speed. It also includes Software Updater for security, Smart Cleaning for automatic junk removal, browser history auto-clearing, and priority customer support for faster assistance. Not bad, especially with 20% off for the first year.

CCleaner Pro Plus: AU$89.95 AU$44.97 for the first year, save AU$44.98 CCleaner Pro Plus includes all the comprehensive protection features of CCleaner Professional but extends them for use on up to three devices. It also comes with two additional tools — Recuva for deleted file recovery and Speccy for system inspection and monitoring. With 50% off the first year, Pro Plus is currently cheaper than Pro, but keep in mind that next annual renewal will cost the standard AU$89.95.

CCleaner Premium: AU$129.95 AU$64.97 for the first year, save AU$64.98 CCleaner Premium includes all the great features of Professional Plus but allows installation on up to five devices and adds Premium customer support. It also comes with Kamo — an online privacy, anti-tracking and VPN tool that costs AU$39.95 for the first year on its own.

While the basic version of CCleaner is available for free, the discounts on offer here are a good opportunity to give the full-featured versions a try. Not satisfied? CCleaner offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible purchases.

CCleaner is a Tom’s Guide preferred partner (What does this mean?)