My favorite ultrawide gaming monitor is now on sale for $900 off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, which means you can save big on many excellent devices and peripherals. This includes ultrawide gaming monitors, which usually demand a premium compared to standard monitors. One of the very best I've reviewed is now on sale for a ridiculous discount.

Right now, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is on sale at Amazon for $1,599 . That's still expensive, but considering how you're saving $900 during Prime Day, it's a fair price to pay for a monitor this size and with so many features. If you have the space for it in your home, this is a deal that's worth considering.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an enormous 57-inch monitor that's perfect for gaming and productivity. It boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and a sharp 7680 x 2160 resolution. In our Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review, we called it an awesome monitor that's just as good for immersive gaming as it can be for productivity. If you have the space for it, this is one of the best monitors you can buy.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the best gaming monitors I've tested. Its 1000R curved display makes the best PC games feel more immersive, while its fast 240Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time enhance the overall gaming experience. Though it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you can still enjoy smooth gameplay even if your gaming rig packs a Nvidia GPU.

Like I said in my review, the Odyssey Neo G9’s 57-inch curved display is marvelous to behold. Images look bright and colorful at a sharp 7680 x 2160 resolution. The contrasts between dark and light elements aren’t as pronounced as they would be on an OLED panel, but this monitor’s mini-LED display doesn’t disappoint.

The large display size is also excellent for productivity since you can have multiple open windows placed across the panel. So when you're not playing games, you can get a lot of work done on this monitor. Heck, you might even want this to replace your current multi-monitor setup!

Though it might be too large for some, the Odyssey Neo G9 is an all-around phenomenal monitor for both work and play. Do yourself a favor and snatch it up during Prime Day while it's in stock. I promise you won't regret it.