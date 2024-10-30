Forget Telstra — this NBN 1000 plan costs AU$55 less and is just as reliable

According to new data, almost 80% of Aussie homes within the NBN's fixed-line footprint can access wholesale speeds of up to 1Gbps. That average has grown exponentially in the past 12 months, with only 66% of homes reaching those theoretical heights at the same time a year ago.

NBN 1000 plans aren't always the go-to when shopping for the best internet plans, as lightning-fast speeds often come with a hefty price tag. But to debunk this myth, we've done the maths and found that NBN 1000 plans are now cheaper than ever, starting from AU$99p/m. That said, bigger telcos like Telstra charge up to AU$150p/m for what is essentially the same service, meaning you could be paying a lot more than you bargained for.

Right now, one of the best NBN providers has slashed its NBN 1000 plan to just AU$95p/m, down AU$4 from its typical introductory outlay. Using the code FLASH, new Superloop customers can save an extra AU$24 on top of the standard AU$60 discount — that's AU$84 total — during the first six months of the service. Plus, compared to the average price of ultrafast plans (AU$120.26 at the time of writing), you'll save a whopping AU$25.26p/m if you switch to Superloop's plan. What a win.

But you better act fast if you want to nab this killer deal — this Superloop offer ends at 11:59pm AEDT on October 31, 2024.

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$95p/m using code FLASH (for 6 months, then AU$109p/m) Advertising 811Mbps download speeds during the busy evening hours, this Superloop NBN 1000 plan is one of the fastest internet plans available. Using the code FLASH, you can save AU$14 off the first six months of service — that's AU$84 — before the price increases. If you stay connected for 24 months, you can also score a free Amazon eero6+ router. Do note though, that this plan is only accessible via FTTP or HFC connections. Total minimum cost: AU$95 | Total first year cost: AU$1,224 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

Highly rated among gamers and streamers, the telco consistently records low latency figures and almost always reaches 100% of its advertised plan speeds. In the ACCC's latest Measuring Broadband report, Superloop achieved 101.6% of advertised plan speeds during busy hours and 102.7% during all hours of the day.

When compared to other heavy hitters in the NBN space — namely the three big telcos of Optus, Telstra and TPG — Superloop beat out TPG, but presented the same result as Optus during busy hours. Telstra, on the other hand, did outperform Superloop, but only by a minimal 0.5% during all hours of the day.

It pays to shop around when comparing NBN plans, especially those in the NBN 1000 tier. While the tier is the fastest option available in Australia, there are several speed discrepancies, with most providers offering speeds between 600Mbps and 800Mbps. Currently, only Swoop comes close to reaching 1Gbps, advertising 969Mbps.

Despite this, Superloop actually advertises 111Mbps more compared to Telstra's 700Mbps claim. So even though Telstra does achieve 103.2% of advertised speeds, it isn't fully comparable to Superloop's impressive 811Mbps offering. Plus, Telstra's plan will set you back a massive AU$150p/m for the same tier, making Superloop's plan even more attractive.

The Lightspeed plan also comes with the Amazon eero6+ router for free as an optional inclusion if you stay connected for 24 months. However, if you cancel your service before 24 months are up, you'll need to pay AU$7 per month for any time remaining.

If you don’t need ultrafast speeds, you can check out Superloop's other affordable NBN options in the widget below.