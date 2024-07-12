NBN 1000 plans are now cheaper than ever — these 4 plans prove why you should switch

When NBN 1000 plans entered the broadband market in 2020 with Aussie Broadband's AU$149p/m offering, consumers thought that was relatively affordable for superfast speeds. But now, that's all changed, with more and more plans providing breakneck speeds for less dosh.

According to NBN Co, 10.1 million residences will be able to access 'ultrafast' 1,000Mbps speeds by the end of 2025 — which is pretty incredible. That said, most Aussies are currently subscribing to plans with speeds between 50Mbps and 100Mbps as per the latest ACCC Measuring Broadband report, with over 5.86m active connections in March 2024.

Although they are the most popular options, our research shows that NBN prices for these slower tiers are getting more expensive, while faster plans are actually seeing a decrease in cost. From September 2023 to July 2024, NBN 50 plan averages increased from AU$77.06p/m to AU$82.50p/m (based on the telcos we monitor) — that's an AU$5.44 uptick. Meanwhile, NBN 100 plans decreased from AU$92.10 to AU$91.34, which is a belittling 76c difference (and doesn't make much of a savings dent in the grand scheme of things).

From September 2023 to July 2024, NBN 1000 plan averages have decreased from AU$140.30p/m to AU$121.51p/m — totalling a drop of AU$18.79 in 10 months. In the past three years, that number has dipped even further, with averages falling AU$27.49.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 1000 plan averages in 2024 Month Average NBN 1000 price Average price change January AU$134.42 -AU$2.19 February AU$130.99 -AU$3.44 March AU$132.05 AU$1.06 April AU$127.05 -AU$5.00 May AU$125.52 -AU$1.53 June AU$122.98 -AU$2.53 July AU$121.51 -AU$1.47

So you may be thinking, 'Why should I switch to a faster plan?' Well, the answer is crystal clear. Here at Tom's Guide, we regularly monitor the best NBN plans so you can get the most bang for your buck. And right now, NBN 1000 plans are cheaper than ever before. Some of the best NBN 1000 plans start at just AU$95p/m, which is less than the NBN 250 average of AU$106.55 — yet they deliver near triple (or even quadruple) speeds.

It is important to note though, that there are some speed discrepancies on this tier and there's only one ISP — Swoop — that almost reaches the theoretical speeds of 1,000Mbps. That said, most providers that offer NBN 1000 plans advertise a typical evening speed range between 650Mbps to 850Mbps, which will more than suffice any ultrafast internet cravings. While it’s not an absolute guarantee, you may well achieve faster speeds during off-peak hours.

To help get you started on your ultrafast journey, we've rounded up four of the top NBN 1000 plans that are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best NBN 1000 deals

Spintel | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$95p/m (for 6 months, then AU$105.95p/m) Right off the bat, this is currently the cheapest NBN 1000 plan we've found, as it continues to stay under the average price of AU$121.51 after any introductory offers end — which is a big win in our books. That said, this plan doesn't quite reach the fastest theoretical speeds on this tier, as it only advertises 650Mbps during the busy evening hours. However, that doesn't discredit the plan entirely, as 650Mbps is more than enough speed for any heavy internet user or large household with multiple devices. Plus the telco has garnered some stellar online customer reviews, namely for great service and easy setup. Total minimum cost: AU$95 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,205.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,271.40

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for 6 months, then AU$109p/m) Superloop's NBN 1000 plan has been one of our top picks for some time now — and for good reason. Advertising a massive 811Mbps during the busy evening hours, this plan ranks second highest in speed claims for this tier, just trailing behind Swoop's 969Mbps. Much like Spintel above, Superloop's price here is a clear winner for us. Costing AU$99p/m for the first six months, the plan is on par with most NBN 250 plans, but with near-quadruple speeds. Plus, even its ongoing cost of AU$109p/m is well under the NBN 1000 average too. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

TPG | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$104.99p/m This deal from TPG has stuck under the radar for quite some time now. Back in March, the telco cut this plan by a massive AU$40, bringing the ongoing cost down to a modest AU$104.99p/m — again, this is rather incredible as this cut stems from a major telco. Also, it'll only cost you AU$1259.88 each year, which is great for budgeting and you'll never have to worry about your plan increasing after the first 6 months are up. With advertised speeds of 800Mbps during the busy evening hours, you'll have oodles of internet to peruse online shops, stream, or game til your heart's content. Like other NBN 1000 offerings, this plan is only available for customers with HFC and FTTP addresses. TPG is offering a Price Beat Guarantee on plans over 100Mbps, meaning that they'll beat prices on plans like this one for 12 months from eligible providers. It does have some caveats though, so do check out the T&Cs before signing up. Total minimum cost: AU$104.99 | Yearly cost: AU$1,259.88

Swoop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$119p/m using the code WHISTLE20 (for 6 months, then AU$139p/m) Swoop's Home Ultrafast plan is the fastest internet available in Australia, claiming a flabbergasting 969Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. Do note though, that this plan is only available for FTTP addresses. That said, it is the most expensive deal on this roundup, especially after initial discounts end. With an ongoing cost of AU$139p/m, this plan is definitely one of the pricer options. When compared to Superloop above, if you break down the costs, you'll save an extra AU$180 over the first year, and AU$360 ongoing if you sign up to Superloop, but you'll sacrifice an additional 158Mbps. So if you have the budget and require a touch more speed, then Swoop is your best choice. Total minimum cost: AU$119 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,548 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,668

