The best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal is hiding in plain sight — save $450 right now!

If you’re in the market for a competitively specced gaming laptop that should handle many of the best Steam games at speedy frame rates, I’ve found a deal that may delight your inner gamer while only mildly perturbing your change purse.

Right now, you can buy the 16” Acer Nitro 16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,199 at Newegg . Normally the config of this portable PC retails for $1,649 on Acer’s official website, so that's a lovely $450 saving and the the cheapest I've seen the Nitro 16 go for in the last 30 days. Don’t hang around if this gaming laptop tickles your fancy, though, as this deal from Newegg only lasts for another 15 hours at time of writing!

ACT FAST! You’re getting a whole lot of bang for your buck with this 16-inch gaming laptop from Acer. That headline RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is paired with an impressive AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU (with a starting clock speed of 3.80 Ghz). Its 16-inch IPS screen hits a 16:10 aspect ratio of just above 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,600). Games should look razor-sharp played at native resolution on this beast.

This is one of the few times I can recall a laptop with the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU going for nearly $1,000. It’s a fantastic graphics card for modern gaming and with a sweet spot screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 on its IPS panel you should have little trouble running the likes of the recent Helldivers 2 at a smooth 60 fps (especially if you enable Nvidia DLSS).

Because this is an Nvidia 40-Series card, you can also take advantage of games that support ray tracing features, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring — though often with heavy hits to on-screen frame rates if you crave the best virtual lighting around.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU is no slouch, either. Throw in 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB NvMe SSD and you’re looking at a serious gaming laptop going for a serious saving.

An HDMI 2.1 socket is also welcome for future-proofing, and port selection in general impresses, with a DisplayPort connection, a couple of Gen 2 USB-A slots and a further two USB-C ports. But don’t wait! Time is ticking on this excellent Acer Nitro 16 deal.