The best Nest-compatible products in 2020

Nest makes some of the best smart home gadgets, but they're made even better with the best Nest-compatible products. You can connect these devices to your Nest products to automate your smart home.

For example, you can link the Nest Protect smoke detector to turn on your Philips Hue lights in the event of an emergency or have your Nest Learning Thermostat switch to Home mode when you unlock your August smart lock.

A word of warning: Google is phasing out the Works with Nest program and is encouraging users to switch their Nest accounts to Google Assistant accounts. However, Google has yet to replicate much of the functionality found in Works with Nest, so we recommend against migrating your account just yet. Until then, your Nest account is safe and your ecosystem of Nest gadgets will persist. We will update this page as Google adds more functionality to Google Assistant.

The best Nest-compatible products you can buy

1. Google Nest Hub Max

This premium smart speaker doubles as a clever smart home hub.

Size: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4 inches | Speakers: Dual 18-millimeter 10-Watt tweeters, 75-millimeter 30-Watt woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Google Assistant | Display: 1280 x 800

Attractive design

Great speakers

Clever motion-tracking

Privacy switch blocks camera and microphones

Can only make video calls using Google Duo

Nest Cam integration issue for iOS users

Considering Google owns Nest, it's perhaps no surprise that the company's smart display, the Google Nest Hub Max, is one of the best Nest-compatible products. With the Nest Hub Max, users can activate the device's virtual personal assistant, Google Assistant , and with a voice command, they can adjust the Nest thermostat's temperature. The Nest Hub Max also lets you view a live video feed from a Nest Hello video doorbell or Nest Cam home security camera.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review .

2. Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance

The best smart light bulb starter kit

Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit | Hub Required: Yes | Lifetime: 25,000 hours | Brightness: 800 lumens | Wattage: 10 watts | Bulb Type: A19

Easy setup with intuitive app

Extensive third-party integrations

Stunning color effects

Expensive

Requires bridge

Philips Hue smart lights work with a range of Nest products, including the Nest Protect smoke detector and the Nest Cam. Philips Hue can determine when the home is set to Away mode on the thermostat. Once it determines that, Philips Hue will automatically change the lights. Walking back into the house and returning from Away mode will trigger the Philips Hue to turn the lights back to their previous settings. You can also program Philips Hue lights to turn on automatically if the Nest Protect smoke detector is triggered.

However, these functionalities work only if you have a Nest account. If you have a Google Assistant account, you can turn the lights on and off using your voice, or at a scheduled time.

Read our full Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit review .

3. August Smart Lock Pro

Best smart lock overall

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No alarm, no Amazon Key support

The August Smart Lock Pro is the best smart lock overall for its ease of use and robust features, but also because it works with a host of other smart home systems, including Nest.

Through the August app, you can view feeds of your Nest cameras, check the temperature of your Nest thermostat, and have the thermostat change to Home or Away status when you lock or unlock your August. Note that these functions work only if you have a Nest account. August has not said when they will work with Google Assistant .

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.

4. Lutron Caseta Dimmer Plug

The best smart plug for lamps

Size: 2 x 5.9 x 6.8 inches | Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, IFTTT | Electrical rating: 120V/300W

Lets you dim lamps

Remote included

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

Bridge required for smartphone control

Only works with two-prong lamps

More expensive than other smart plugs

We think Lutron's Caseta dimmer is one of the best smart plugs , because it's one of the few with a dimmer function built in. That means if you plug in a "dumb" lamp, you can control its brightness from your smartphone or via a voice assistant. Plus, this dimmer can accommodate two lamps, which can be controlled separately.

If you have a Nest account, you can control Nest's thermostat from within Lutron's app and link your Lutron devices to the Nest thermostat's Home/Away status, so your lights will turn off when the thermostat goes into Away mode. If you have a Google Assistant account, you can use your voice to turn the dimmer plug on or off, but that's it. Here is Lutron's statement on Works with Nest .

Read our full Lutron Caseta lamp dimmer review .

5. Amazon Echo Show 8

This smart display proves size isn't everything

Size: 7.9 x 5.4 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 36.6 oz | Speakers: Dual 2-inch neodymium drivers | Display: 8-inch 1280 x 800 | Camera: 1MP | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio

Awesome sound for size

Bright, clear display

Physical camera shutter

Annoying to play YouTube videos

Interface could be more inviting

Yes, occasionally Amazon and Google play nice together. The Amazon Echo Show is one of those instances. Not only is it one of the best Alexa devices , but the Echo Show also works with Nest products. For instance, you can use Alexa to change the temperature on your thermostat, and you can view a live feed from a Nest security camera or video doorbell on the Echo Show's display.

Read our full Amazon Echo Show review .

6. Google Chromecast (3rd Generation)

Best streaming device for your dollar

Number of Apps: Thousands | Size: 2.0 x 2.0 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.4 oz

Fast performance

Inexpensive

Intuitive interface

Boring, stripped-down design

No significant improvements over second gen

If you have a Nest security camera and Chromecast, you can stream the cam's footage to your TV using the Chromecast (and a Google Home device). You can also stream to a TV with Chromecast built in. Once you've paired your Chromecast to your camera, you can say, "Hey, Google, what's on my camera?" or, "OK, Google, play my camera on my living room TV."

While Google's third-generation Chromecast isn't the best streaming device overall, it is an attractive and inexpensive dongle that's very easy to use. Best of all, you don't even need a remote; you can control everything from your phone.

Read our full Google Chromecast review .

7. Logitech Harmony Elite

Best Universal Remote Control

Devices Controlled: 15 | Favorite Channels: 50 | Smart Home Controls: Yes | Mobile App: Yes | Alexa-Enabled: Yes | Size: 7.6 x 2.1 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.8 ounces

Easy setup

Intuitive interface

Dedicated smart home buttons

Works with huge number of devices

Heavier than previous version

Logitech's Harmony Elite is the best universal remote because you can use it control not just your entertainment system, but other smart home devices as well. It makes the list of the best Nest compatible products because you can link it to your Nest Learning Thermostat to adjust the temperature.

This integration works only if you're still using a Nest account. If you migrate to a Google Assistant account, you will lose this functionality, and Logitech has not said when it will be added. However, you can use Google Assistant to control your Harmony remote when doing such things as turning on your TV, switching to a particular channel, or launching a streaming service or device.

Read our full Logitech Harmony Elite review .

8. Lifx Mini

Best smart light bulb for smaller fixtures

Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit | Hub Required: No | Lifetime: 200,000 hours | Brightness: 650-800 lumens | Wattage: 9-11 watts | Bulb Type: A19

Bright

Advanced automation options

No hub needed

Expensive

If you have a Nest account, you can link Lifx's smart bulbs, including the Lifx Mini and the Lifx Wi-Fi bulb , with Nest's cameras, thermostats and smoke alarm.

For example, when the Nest Cam IQ notices you're not home or when the thermostat is in Away mode, your Lifx bulbs can turn on and off to deter burglars. Lifx bulbs can also turn on when the the camera spots someone arriving. And when the Nest Protect senses smoke or carbon monoxide, Lifx's bulbs can flash to warn you or turn on to light your way out.

If you have a Google Assistant account, you can use your voice only to turn your Lifx bulbs on or off or schedule them to turn on and off at specified times.