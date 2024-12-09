Sony's WH-1000XM5 are still at their lowest price ever — this is the ultimate audio Christmas gift

Sony is well known for its line of top-notch wireless noise canceling headphones — and at the top of the tree sit Tom's Guide's favorite wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Since Black Friday, they've been reduced with a hefty discount to make them a whole lot more affordable. Thanks to $100 reduction, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 at Amazon for their lowest price ever.

The ultimate jack of all trades, the WH-1000XM5 are excellent and pretty much everything. Epic sound quality? Check. Super comfortable fit that stays such over long hours of wear? Check. Brilliant noise canceling that keeps the outside world out no matter where you are or how loud it is? Check again. A sturdy carrying case that squishes down to take up less space in your back? Check. Again.

Whatever you ask of the WH-1000XM5, you're going to get. I've loved my time with Sony's flagship headphones, especially in the rather fetching blue shade that I've got. On the topic of colors, there are a few to choose from. There's the requisite Black colorway for those who don't want to shout about their headphones, and then Silver, Smoky Pink and the aforementioned Dusk Blue for people who want something more colorful.

Rounding everything out is Sony's solid app. It lets you change the EQ and dial in the ANC settings. There are options that change the ANC modes depending on where you are, for example, which is a cool extra. Battery life is another highlight, with 30 hours on tap. A great pair of headphones for a very solid price.