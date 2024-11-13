There's $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones if you head to Amazon right now

Sony's noise canceling headphones consitently rank very highly in our best lists, thanks to their great sound, and excellent noise canceling. Now, thanks to a great early Black Friday deal, you can save money on the previous generation flagship headphones.

You can currency pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for $248, with a $100 discount. That's $50 less than the current lowest price of the newer WH-1000XM5, and they're easily worth the saving.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon US The last generation of Sony's noise canceling headphones are better than the new model in some key ways. The carry case is sturdier, and more compact, and they're cheaper now that they've been replaced. Battery life is good too, with 30 hours of listening. This $100 deal is one of the more common discounts, but its well worth the pickup.

They might be the older model, but the WH-1000XM4 are still a very solid pair of headphones. Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review called them "Sony's best pair of noise canceling headphones yet" at the time, and there's good reason behind the high praise.

They sound really good, with features that still pit them against the current crop of noise canceling flagships like the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and the WH-1000XM5. There's Spatial Audio on board in the shape of Sony's 360 immersive audio, and all the requisite noise canceling modes are present and correct.

Speaking of the ANC — it's still excellent. It might not quite reach the same level as the newest headphones on the block, but it does a great job of blocking out a whole bunch of noise. Trucks and buses on the street disappear, and train journeys are made a whole lot more comfortable.

Sound is also excellent, although slightly warmer than some of the headphones you can buy now. It's a lovely sound signature though, which manages to retain plenty of detail and energy.

My pair of WH-1000XM4s managed to get me through the constant study I needed to finish my college studying — and then lasted long enough afterwards that I was able to pass them on to my sister when she needed some headphones. They'll last for a long time, and not just thanks to their 30 hour battery life.