Quick! New Bose QuietComfort Headphones are at their lowest ever price

Bose fans will want to know about this awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale deal on its latest QuietComfort Headphones, which have just dropped to an all-time low price.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are just $249 at Amazon. That’s a $100 off the full $349 retail price. If you're in the market for a pair of high-quality headphones from the masters of noise canceling, don't miss out on this great deal. Similar discounts can be found at Crutchfield, Best Buy, and Walmart.

$100 OFF! The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Bose QuietComfort Headphones have enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 saving applies to all four color options (black, Cypress green, moonstone blue, and white) and brings the headphones down to an all-time low price. They're one of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones I've reviewed, and deserve to be snapped up before the deal ends.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones replace the popular QuietComfort 45, and boast many of the same hallmarks including companion app support with personalization, excellent active noise cancellation, and fantastic comfort. On top of that, they welcome improved sound along with several other updates in a modernized design — don't forget to check out our Bose QuietComfort Headphones vs. Bose QuietComfort 45 face-off for a full breakdown on how they compare.

The number of changes isn’t massive, but they are an outstanding update to a franchise that sets the standard for ANC performance on wireless headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said the QC Headphones take advantage of new DSP changes, resulting in deeper bass and more natural sound. Bose’s Active EQ is part of the QC Headphones sound architecture and automatically tweaks sound on the go. Bass is robust, vocals are striking, and highs are transparent. What will draw you most to the QC Headphones is the customizable EQ via Bose Music app that allows you to create and store your own sound profile by adjusting bass, midrange, and treble to your liking.

ANC performance is as strong as the QC45. You can choose from 10 different modes and assign an ANC level (1-10) to each one. There’s even a Wind Block for reducing the effects of wind gusts on the built-in microphones.

Quiet ANC mode does a great job of eliminating most incidental sounds across the frequency spectrum. It prevents everyday noises such as ambulance sirens to loud TVs from interrupting your listening. Aware mode is just as versatile, enabling wearers to keep an open ear on what's happening around them.

Battery life is slightly higher than their predecessors but still falls short of rivals. A full charge gets you 24 hours of ANC playtime, which is 2 hours better than the QC45 but nowhere near as good as the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (up to 60 hours) or the Sony WH-1000XM5 (up to 30 hours with ANC).

Ultimately, $100 off the retail price equates to a significant 29% discount. That's a great deal on one of Boses' best noise-canceling headphones and one of the biggest price drops I've seen on a pair of over-ears so far. It's a limited-time deal though, so I recommend you grab it while you can.

