I wear my Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 every day — and they're $50 off right now for Black Friday

You can slash $50 off the popular Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 during the Black Friday sales, and I'm buzzing about it.

If you're a loyal Galaxy phone user, you're perhaps already familiar with the Galaxy Buds line, but regardless of where your smartphone loyalties lie, this earbuds deal shouldn't be missed.

I'm extremely fussy when it comes to finding the best workout headphones because mine always wriggle loose, especially during high-intensity training or runs. That's why I was so surprised that the Galaxy Buds 2 stay nestled into my ears, no matter what workout I choose or how I move during the day. Running for a bus? No problem. Jumping rope? Yep, no problem.

They're insanely comfortable to wear and provide fab sound quality while blocking unwanted noise using ANC capabilities. Right now the Galaxy Buds 2 are just $99 at Amazon, which makes them $50 off.

They're not the latest release, but that's where you can make epic savings. It's a solid deal on a great pair of earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The Galaxy Buds 2 is a solid pair of wireless buds. I love how effective the noise cancellation capabilities are and how easy it is to switch up music simply by tapping the bud. Plus, they stay put for uninterrupted workouts. The deal includes a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $107 at Amazon Fancy going Pro? The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are just $107, which is over $90 off if you don't mind spending just $8 more for the Pro version. Now that's an epic saving on some seriously great buds.

For just $8 more, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $107 this Black Friday. I haven't personally tested them, but our tech-savvy team has, and you can check out our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 review to help you decide which are the best earbuds for you.

For slightly less money, I can tell you what I know from wearing the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 every single day for the last few years. They are so comfortable and fit so well with their low profile design that I barely feel them in my ears, and they are 10% smaller and lighter than the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The tips create a satisfying seal that keeps my buds locked in my ears and I have been able to go out running and training in them without having to adjust them at all. For me, earbuds can be super fiddly and are often off the table completely because they don't wrap around my ears or stay secure. With the Galaxy Buds 2, this isn't a problem. You can even access an Earbud Fit Test in-app to assess the best fit for you.

The ANC works well and you'll find most of the worst noise blocked by the Samsung buds, although inferior to the AirPods Pro. You can access extended functionality via the Galaxy wearable app, but a personal highlight is that you can control your playlist and calls with the tap of a finger using touch control.

I've had no problem with battery life, but you're looking at slightly less than the guidelines: 5 hours with ANC on (20 hours with charging case), 7.5 hours with ANC off (29 hours with charging case).

Call quality isn't great though, and I can't take calls or meetings on the go with them as the sound is muffled, so it really depends on what you require the buds for. These buds also have an IPX2 rating, which means they're not splashproof, but I've had no problems with sweat during runs or weight training.

But with their comfortable fit, great sound quality and sleek design, I'd say $99 is a total bargain. This discount is a solid Black Friday price drop and makes the Galaxy Buds range more affordable heading into the holiday season.