Hurry! Get 47% off the Beats Studio Buds in this Black Friday deal

The instantly recognizable Beats brand has some great cans in its considerable stables, and the Beats Studio Buds are some of the most affordable. They're super compact, sound good, and offer some surprisingly effective ANC.

Now, thanks to some great Black Friday deals, you can pick up the Beats Studio Buds for just $79 at Amazon with a massive 47% discount. That's a return to the buds lowest price ever.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon The tiny Beats Studio Buds are a great way of getting hold of a pair of noise canceling earbuds without breaking the bank. In our four-star Beats Studio Buds review, we were surprised that the effective ANC and solid sound quality came at such an affordable price. IPX4 water resistance means you can take them to work out as well. This 47% discount takes them down to their lowest price ever.

If you give our Beats Studio Buds review a read, you'll find a pair of wireless earbuds that outperform their affordable price. We love the small, imminently pocketable case, and the noise canceling impressed us with how much noise it was able to block. We liked them so much, in fact, that they earned a very solid 4 stars, and a whole hearted recommendation from our tester.

I also love the Beats Studio Buds, and it's all down to their case. I am what you might call a "case connoisseur," with very particular criteria that an earbud case must match before it gets a "hm, this is a good case" from me. I wear skinny jeans (because it's still 2012 in my head), so I like a slim case that slips effortlessly into my pockets. Too fat, and it sticks into my leg. I like a case that's a smooth shape with rounded corners, rather than a sharper square or rectangle.

The Beats Studio Buds case matches every single one of my case criteria. It's small and thin enough so it doesn't dig into my thigh. It's a pebble like shape, so there aren't any angles or edges. It's a great case, and it lends the earbuds an extra 16 hours of battery, extending the 8 hours you get out of the buds. Nice.

