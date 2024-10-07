Save $150 on AirPods Max in this epic pre-Prime Day deal

The AirPods Max recently recieved a small update — a new USB-C port on the bottom of the left earcup, where there used to the once-traditional Apple Lightning port. Now, thanks to that new port, we're seeing prices of the older model get some drastic discounts on the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.

This most recent price drop has seen the price of the AirPods Max plummet by $150 at Amazon, making some very expensive headphones a whole lot more affordable. In fact, it's a return to the AirPods Max lowest ever price: A very rare sight indeed.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

While they lack the modern convenience of the USB-C port, the lighting AirPods Max are otherwise identical to the new pair in every way. This deal is on all the color options as well, so you get the pick of the bunch. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $499 at Walmart

When the AirPods Max were first released, they were some of the most expensive Bluetooth headphones that you could buy, with a price that went well above the competition. That only encouraged other brands, however, with the likes of Bowers & Wilkins and Master & Dynamic releasing their own extremely expensive headphones that cost even more — but that doesn't mean that the AirPods Max aren't still a costly purchase.

For your $399 you get some very weighty, premium headphones sculpted from aluminum and steel. The highlights are the noise canceling and the sound quality, however. The former is capable of silencing even the loudest of external environments, leaving you to enjoy the top-notch sound that the drivers in the earcups pump directly into your ears. There's a reason they rank so highly in the best noise-canceling headphones — they're an incredible pair of cans, even when you consider the price.

