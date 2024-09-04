Hurry! Sonos' new headphones just hit lowest price at Amazon with this epic deal
Despite some... hiccups with its app, Sonos remains one of the best audio solutions if you want smarter sounds in your house. The Sonos Ace were the first pair of headphones the firm built, and they are every bit as good as you'd expect from the company that brought you the spatial audio wizardry of the Sonos Era 300.
And right now, if you make a quick trip over to Amazon, you'll find a very tempting $50 discount on the headphones, bringing them down from $449 to $399 for their lowest price ever.
Taking the fight directly to the likes of the AirPods Max and the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Sonos Ace join the ranks of the best noise-canceling headphones with a suite of unique features that do a great job of helping them stand out amongst an admittedly very busy sector.
For one, their Spatial Audio support is unparalleled. Sonos has put every ounce of its expertise to use here, making for an enrapturing surround sound experience. With the likes of Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music, you'll find yourself surrounded by your tunes — and that's nothing compared to what you can do if you've got a Sonos Arc soundbar attached to your TV.
The Ace connect to your soundbar and play surround sound of your Movies and TV shows directly into your ears. If you live in a small apartment or you want to watch movies when everyone else is asleep, it means you can get the best audio possible without waking everyone else up — or annoying your neighbors.
If Amazon is to be believed then this deal is limited time only, so if you're thinking about grabbing some great new headphones, you're going to want to be quick off the mark.
