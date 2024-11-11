Forget AirPods Max! These luxurious Bowers & Wilkins noise canceling headphones just hit $249 for Black Friday — lowest price ever

Bowers & Wilkins headphones not only sound incredible, but they bring designer luxury in all the right ways. Thanks to a massive early Black Friday deal, you can get a massive discount.

Right now the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e is on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's $150 off the regular price and the lowest price ever for these headphones. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max are $459 on sale on Amazon, which is more than twice as much as these great cans. Just note that some of the colors are $249 and some are $279.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was $399 now $249 at Amazon US The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life. This is a spectacular deal, saving you a massive $150 for a new lowest price.

There's so much to the Px7 S2e than just their looks and materials — although those are both top-notch. The plastics used are premium and substantial; the fabric lends a neat design edge; and the soft, leather-covered earcups are comfortable for long periods of time.

The best part about the headphones is the way they sound. In our Px7 S2e review, we found a pair of cans that pack in some incredible audio quality for a wide range of genres, from hip-hop to classical. Thanks to the ANC on board it was easy to enjoy the sound quality as well, and while it wasn't quite as good at blocking noise as the likes of the WH-1000XM5 or the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, they'll still make the sounds of the train or plane melt away.

At this price, they're easily one of the easiest recommendations I can make this side of Black Friday. They're now cheaper than almost all of their normally similarly priced competition, and they have by far the best sound quality of all of them. They feel great, look phenomenal and sound brilliant — what more could you want?