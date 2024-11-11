Grab some AirPods 4 with ANC for a new lowest price at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

The AirPods 4 launched with two different options. If you don't want to spend much money, there's the budget non-ANC version that cost just over $100. Then there's the noise canceling version, which cost $179.

Now, thanks to a discount, you can buy the Airpods 4 with noise canceling for $168 at Amazon. That $10 saving accounts for their first-ever lowered price, and matches the discount found earlier on the non-ANC variant.

Apple AirPods 4 ANC: was $179 now $168 at Amazon US The noise canceling version of the AirPods 4 is the version to buy — in addition to the ANC, you also get Spatial Audio so you can listen to Apple Music's library of Dolby Atmos content. This is the first discount we've ever seen on the noise canceling version of the latest AirPods, and while $10 doesn't seem like much, it's still their lowest price ever.

Apple's AirPods line are still some of my personal favorite earbuds. Thanks to the way they connect seamlessly to my iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and even Apple TV, I've always got something at hand should I want to listen to music or watch movies and TV shows without disturbing anyone else.

The AirPods 4 with ANC are the option to go for if you're interested in connecting to an Apple TV. Thanks to the inclusion of Spatial Audio, it means that everything compatible with the surround sound standard will play around you when you watch it. It's a great addition to the buds, and one of their most unsung features.

In our AirPods 4 review we were also surprised and impressed with the noise canceling offered up by the buds. It's not quite as good as the AirPods Pro 2 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, but despite their more open fit, they still did a solid job at blocking out the noise of a busy commute and bustling city street.

Sound quality is, as ever, subjective. Our reviewer liked the sound quality of the buds, for example, with a surprising amount of bass on tap. I wasn't such a fan of the sound profile when I wrote about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the AirPods 4. There was some high-end sibilance which made things slightly more uncomfortable for me while listening. They still managed to make our list of the best wireless earbuds though, and if you're looking for earbuds that don't break the bank but pack in ANC, then you can do a lot worse than the AirPods 4.