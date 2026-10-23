Yes, I believe this could become a real cybersecurity threat, although the concept itself is not new.

Worms and botnets have been around for decades. What AI changes is the ability of malicious software to understand and adapt to different environments with much less human intervention.

Traditionally, attackers had to develop or adapt their tools to work across different systems. AI could increasingly take over parts of that work, figuring out how a device operates, what software it runs and how to execute on it.

This could make attacks more scalable, especially across the millions of connected devices running different hardware and software.

Of course, AI doesn't magically bypass security. An attacker still needs a way into the device, whether through a vulnerability, exposed interface or weak security configuration.

Anthropic's research is still experimental. The models were slow, required considerable resources and were tested under simplified conditions. So we are not yet looking at a demonstrated real-world AI worm spreading across devices.

But the direction is important. As these capabilities improve, attackers could automate more of the work that previously required human expertise. And once such malware spreads across many devices without relying on a central server, detecting and containing it becomes more challenging.

The threat is not that worms suddenly become possible. It is that AI could make them more adaptive, easier to scale and harder to defend against.