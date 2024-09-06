You tested a bed in a mattress store but it feels different at home — what can you do?
Plus why mattress store display models feel different to the bed you take home
You're excited to snuggle up on your new bed after falling in love with the feel in the mattress store. Only, something's wrong. Instead of the cozy comfort you enjoyed in store, you're tossing and turning on your new mattress. What's going on and what can you do about it?
The feel of a bed changes with use. This is normal, and something our expert testers have experienced while compiling our best mattress of 2024 guide. In a mattress store, the display models have already been broken in. The bed delivered to your home, however, is factory fresh.
Below, we'll cover why the mattress you tried in store feels different to the one in your house and what you can do about it. And if you haven't had a chance to shop yet, we'll also cover the best late deals of the extended Labor Day mattress sales (all with sleep trials).
Why doesn't my new mattress feel like it did in store?
One of the advantages of shopping in a mattress store vs online is that you can try before you buy. You can lie down, bounce about, and test the edges of a mattress display model to see how it meets your needs. When you find the bed that feels perfectly comfortable, put in an order and wait to get your new mattress home.
But whether you shopped online or in store, you might find your new mattress doesn't deliver the comfort you've been dreaming of. Let's explore why a new mattress might not feel as you expected it to...
If you bought from a mattress store...
Display beds in mattress stores get used by a lot of people. Even if it's only for a quick sit (or lie down), that's still multiple instances of pressure being placed on the bed and then removed. The result is that these mattresses have been 'broken in'. Foams are softer and springs have more give, simply because of this frequent use.
The mattress delivered to your home, on the other hand, is fresh out the box. There's none of the wear and tear that a display model will have experienced, so it's going to feel a little different. This happens with even the very best bed — our DreamCloud Mattress review panel found it took several weeks to adjust to the feel, before deciding it was one of the best hybrid mattresses around.
If you bought a mattress online...
It can be pretty hard to describe the exact feel of a bed (you can trust us on that, we have to do it a lot). Firmness is subjective, with body type and sleep style playing a big role in how you experience a bed. That's why part of our mattress review methodology involves getting people with different builds and sleep preferences to try the bed. But still, one person's definition of firm will vary from another.
In addition, the mattress you've received is — like the store model — fresh and unused. Brand websites typically describe beds after they've been broken in, and while reviews might touch on the initial feel, they primarily focus on the experience after a few weeks of sleep.
What you can do if your mattress doesn't feel right
Your new mattress seemed like a snuggly cloud in store, but now you've got it home you're tossing and turning all night long. You don't want your sleep to suffer, so here's what you can do about it...
1. Wait three weeks
We rarely recommend waiting to make a return when you're unhappy with a purchase, but for mattresses, things are a little different. Mattresses in store tend to feel different because they've already been used, so at home, you need to sleep on it for a few weeks to give your bed that breaking in period.
Plus, many sleep trials actually require you to use the mattress for at least 30 days before making a return. This is so you can test the mattress before deciding if it's right for you, instead of writing it off based on a first impression. (We'll dive deeper into sleep trials below.)
Although spending several nights on an uncomfortable mattress might not sound particularly appealing, it's necessary to ensure you've experienced the actual feel of your mattress. And following the step below can make things easier...
2. Add a mattress topper
The best mattress toppers adjust the feel of your bed, and they can be used to make a mattress firmer or softer — they're a particularly good choice if your new mattress is giving you back pain. And if your bed is bouncier than expected, a topper can add some additional cushioning.
A mattress topper can be a long-term solution, but it's also be a temporary addition as you break the bed in. The best cheap mattress toppers still transform the overall feel, even if they lack the durability of a premium choice.
As well as thinking about what goes on top of the bed, consider what goes under your mattress. A bed base can have a surprising effect on the feel of your mattress, but can be overlooked when buying a new bed. If the display model was on a flat base, it's likely to feel different on your slatted bed frame.
3. Check the mattress store returns policy
A mattress trial, or sleep trial, acts like a testing period, giving you time to settle into the bed. If by the end of the trial you're still unhappy, you can return the mattress for a full refund (although some brands charge a return fee). Most online mattress brands offer a sleep trial, with 100 nights considered the standard. However, some third-party retailers do not offer trials.
Brick and mortar mattress stores are less likely to offer a sleep trial than online sleep brands. Every mattress store has its own returns policy, and this is often handled by the manufacture. In some cases, you might be offered an exchange instead of a refund.
If you've spent more than three weeks on the mattress and you still can't get comfy, it's time to consider your return options. For those who shopped online, make sure you're inside the sleep trial. If you shopped in person, check your mattress store returns policy.
3 mattresses you can still buy in the Labor Day sales
1. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,002 + free bedding set at Helix with code TOMS27
One of our favorite Labor Day deals is still live, with 27% off sitewide at Helix using code TOMS27. Our top pick is the Midnight Luxe. We think it's the best mattress for side sleepers, and our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review panel described the bed as "blissful". A queen is now $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80) and comes with free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector, plus a 100-night trial and 10-year guarantee.
2. Signature Hybrid mattress: was from $665 now $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding
We're used to seeing 25% off the Signature Hybrid, so the 30% off Labor Day sale is a strong improvement. There's three firmness levels to choose from (we tested the Firm in our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review), which makes it easier to pick a feel that will suit you right from the first night. In the extended Labor Day sale a queen is now $932.40 (was $1,332), and you have a 120-night trial to decide if it's right for you.
3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $934 now $349 at Nectar
This Nectar mattress sale has run throughout the year, but the up to 40% off deal is still one of our favorite offers. We tested a slightly older version for our Nectar Mattress review, and we expect this updated model to deliver the same full-body relief. In the sale a queen is down to $649 (was $1,387) and you get a lifetime warranty, plus a 365-night trial — that's a full year to adjust to the feel and decide if you like this bed.
