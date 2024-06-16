These luxury mattresses are worth the splurge – save up to $2,399 in the weekend sales

Luxury mattresses provide the kind of plush, decadent sleep experience that you can expect to find in the best hotels. Investing in a luxury mattress might seem like a splurge, but with these deals, you can enjoy premium sleep for less. My top luxury mattress pick is the Saatva Classic Mattress, now 15% off at Saatva.

Whether it's the use of premium materials, specialist cooling tech, or customizable feels, luxury beds go above and beyond to deliver high quality sleep. You can find several luxury beds in our best mattress guide because, while they may be expensive, it's hard to put a price on good sleep.

To make sure you're getting the best bed for your money, I've rounded up three of the best premium mattresses to shop in this weekends mattress sales. Let's get started...

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

Was: from $1,395

Now: from $1,186

Saving: up to $448 at Saatva Summary: For luxurious and supportive sleep, you can't beat the Saatva Classic. A plush Euro pillow top is combined with a dual spring layer to provide ample pressure relief and head-to-toe support. Available in two heights and three firmness levels, the Saatva Classic suits pretty much every sleep style. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we were impressed with every aspect of the performance, with the integrated lumbar support helping relieve aches and pains. The Saatva Classic has taken the top spot in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain, as well as our guide to the best hybrid mattresses. Price history: There's 15% off all sizes of the Saatva Classic, reducing a queen to $1,781 (was $2,095). The queen size was cheaper in last month's Memorial Day sale, but this is still a good Saatva mattress sale, as this brand rarely goes for massive discounts. We might see a better saving in the 4th of July mattress sales, but there's a chance we'll be waiting until Labor Day for another big discount. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-PRObreeze Medium Hybrid mattress

Was: from $3,999

Now: from $2,799.30

Saving: up to $2,399.40 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their sumptuous sink-in comfort, courtesy of the luxurious Tempur-Material foams. The slow-moving foams contour to the body, offering exceptional pressure relief that can ease back and joint pain. In the Tempur-PRObreeze Medium Hybrid, these foams are combined with a layer of premium spring coils, which add a slight bounce to the bed and off-set some of the quicksand feel that can characterize all-foam Tempur-Pedic mattresses. The coils also add to the overall breathability of this mattress, with the cutting-edge Phase Change material cover helping to help keep you cool overnight. Price history: With 30% off in the Tempur-Pedic sale, you can make a generous saving on the Tempur-PRObreeze Hybrid Mattress. A queen is now $3,149.30, down from $4,499 for a saving of $1,349.70. You'll also get to choose $300 worth of accessories, to complete your sleep setup. As a closeout sale, there is no sleep trial, but you do still qualify for a 10-year warranty. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

3. Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $2,599

Now: from $1,249

Saving: up to $1,350 plus free bedding set at Puffy Summary: When you first lie on the Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress you enjoy a hit of cloud-like softness, as the cushioned upper layers contour to the body. But beneath there's a strong supportive interior that aids spinal alignment so you feel comfortable throughout the night. In our Puffy Royal Hybrid Mattress review we found the Puffy most suited for side and back sleepers, with the sumptuous pressure relief easing your hips and shoulders into the bed. The thick cushioning of this 14-inch mattress also results in excellent motion isolation, for sleepers who share with a wiggler. The edge support could be better, and for a premium bed, the lack of customization feels like an oversight. But overall, this is a luxurious choice. Price history: Puffy mattress sales are evergreen, but despite the hefty discount, these are still premium beds. The queen Puffy Royal Hybrid will set you back $2,399, although that's significantly cheaper than the $3,749 MSRP. You'll also receive a free luxury bedding set with your purchase. Benefits: 101-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Are luxury mattresses worth the money?

The best luxury mattresses provide an elevated sleep experience, but they are, by definition, a premium buy. Luxury mattresses typically offer something a mid-range mattress can't, such as specialist cooling, enhanced pressure relief, or the highest quality materials.

Good sleep underpins our wellbeing, so if you have the budget to splurge on a luxury mattress it can absolutely be worth it. Especially if you shop smart and choose a mattress with a long trial period, which allows you to test the bed and see if it lives up to the cost.