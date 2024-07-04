The best bedding deals to shop this 4th of July – from just $36

From pillows to mattress protectors, I've found some of the best bedding offers to shop right now, including up to $70 off this cozy Cable-Knit Quilt at Anthropologie. It's the perfect way to add some indulgent comfort to your sleep setup for less.

The bedding deals below can help turn an average mattress into a comfy haven, and transform the best mattress into five-star hotel luxury. Like this Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle now an extra 20% off at Brooklinen, which will bring a silky finish to your sleep.

Need a bed to go with your bedding? There are some impressive sales live right now, and you can find the best of them in our 4th of July mattress hub. Otherwise, stick around here and I'll show you the best bedding offers to shop today.

5 top bedding bundles to shop this 4th of July

1. Cable-Knit Jersey Quilt: was from $228 now $171.50 at Anthropologie

Shopping for a cozy quilt in the summer heat might not seem like the obvious choice, but this ultra-plush knitted quilt is perfect for snuggling up when a balmy evening turns to a crisp night. And it's made from 52% naturally breathable cotton, so you stay cozy, not overheated. Available in sizes twin to Cal king, there's up to $69.50 off this luxury quilt, with a queen down to $186 (was 248).

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow: was from $99 now $73.14 at Amazon

The Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow from Tempur-Pedic aims to banish neck ache through a sculpted design and firm, pressure-relieving support. There's 26% off a medium pillow and 23% off the large pillow in this limited time deal from Amazon, but if you have a Prime account, you can net an even bigger saving, with 34% off the small size exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

3. Coop Home Goods Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector: was from $46 now $36.80 at Coop Sleep Goods

Our sleep editor is currently sleeping on a Coop Home Goods mattress protector and has described it as "fab for the money" – even more so, now that you can save 20% in the 4th of July sale. The standard Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress protector is now $47.20 (was $59). But if you're a hot sleeper, you might prefer to upgrade to the Coop Sleep Goods Ultra-Cool Waterproof mattress protector, now $71.20 from $89 at Coop Sleep Goods.

4. Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle: was from $363 now $232.32 at Brooklinen

Enjoy a mega saving and completely revamp your sleep setup with this bundle deal at Brooklinen. You save 20% off MSRP buy bundling together the core sheet set – featuring flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases – with a duvet cover and extra pillow cases, and Brooklinen has then added another 20% saving on top of that in the summer sale. Soft, snuggly, and with 15 different colors to choose from, a queen set is now only $270.72 (was $152.28).

5. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology: was from $149 now $134.10 at Casper

Find yourself always searching for the cool side of the pillow? With the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology every side is the cool side. Using a Phase Change Material cover and HeatDelete Bands, this Casper Pillow draws away warmth during the night to keep you sleeping cooler. It is a pricey pillow, but with Casper promising it can stay cool for 12+ hours of sleep it could be worth the investment for hot sleepers. Especially in the 4th of July sale, when you can save 10% on this premium bedding option.

What is the best bedding for sleep?

The best bedding for sleep is breathable and comfortable – so it pays to invest in quality. It's hard to sleep if your bedding is itchy, or if it traps heat leading you to wake up uncomfortably warm. Natural materials are good for hot sleepers as they have their own in-built ventilation, but cooling synthetic bedding can suit sleepers with allergies.

Good bedding should also be easy to wash, as it plays an important role in keeping your mattress clean. Bedding and mattress protectors act as a barrier between moisture, allergens, and your mattress, helping prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

Finally, it's essential to choose the best pillow for your sleep style. This is a personal choice but a good pillow will support the neck and shoulders in your preferred sleeping position.