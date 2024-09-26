Tempur-Pedic’s top luxury cooling sheets are 50% off — but you'll need to hurry

If you’re a hot sleeper looking for luxury cooling bed sheets for less, you’re in luck as Tempur-Pedic is having a 50% off sale on its ProAir bedding range right now. That means you can save 50% on all ProAir Sheet Sets at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen size set reduced to $114.50 (was $229). That's the best price we've seen this year.

Woven from a blend of soft cotton and Lyocell fibers, Tempur-Pedic ProAir Sheet Sets are designed to help regulate your temperature in bed so that you sleep more comfortably through the night. Soft-touch Lyocell helps wick away sweat too, making the Tempur-Pedic ProAir Sheets a good choice for people who experience night sweats or hot flashes (flushes).

Tempur-Pedic is well-known for making luxury beds, and we rate its pressure relieving Tempur-Adapt mattress as one of the best mattresses of 2024. This October's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals will no doubt include big discounts on bedding from leading brands, but we can't guarantee that this Tempur-Pedic deal will still be live by then so we advise buying soon to avoid disappointment.

Tempur-Pedic ProAir Sheet Set

Was from: $199

Now from: $99.50

Saving: 50% off at Tempur-Pedic Product summary: Tempur-Pedic's Pro Air Sheet Sets are designed to help you sleep cooler. Woven from a blend of soft cotton and silky Tencel Lyocell fibers, the sheets offer a light and breathable feel that's well-suited to hot sleepers. The sheets also uset Tempur-Pedic's 'Ultimate fit' feature to avoid bunching or creeping corners, so you shouldn't have to readjust the sheets night after night. Finally, there's Tempur-Pedic's moisture-wicking tech to dissipate heat and sweat for drier sleep – if you experience night sweats, these could help. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillow cases, which is excellent value at 50% off. Benefits: Free shipping | One-year limited warranty Price history: It's rare that we see Tempur-Pedic's Pro Air Sheet Sets reduced from their RRP of $229, but this month's Tempur-Pedic mattress deals contain a 50% discount on all sizes, reducing a queen set to $114.50 (was $229). We aren't sure how long this deal will last so recommend buying sooner to avoid disappointment.

