Tempur-Pedic’s soft Cloud mattress topper drops to $137 in new sale — why I'd buy it

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress Topper is the perfect choice for people looking to make a hard bed softer and more contouring. And if you act fast there's currently 40% off the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic. Tempur-Pedic, of course, makes the best mattresses for sleepers with joint and back pain, and the Cloud Topper is excellent for side sleepers with hip and shoulder pain.

But mattress toppers are a great way to reboot your existing bed and can save you from splashing out on a whole new mattress. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress Topper normally costs $259 for a queen, but the brand's 40% off early Memorial Day mattress sale has discounted it to just $155.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud is one of the comfiest mattress toppers we’ve tried. It offers exceptional pressure-relieving properties to reduce pain in the back, hips and shoulders, and should suit side sleepers and lightweight bodies best. As well as a 40% saving in the current sale, you'll get get free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress topper by Tempur-Pedic

Was: from $299

Now: from $137

Saving: up to $123.60 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Made using two inches of Tempur-Material the Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress topper gives you all the premium luxury of a Tempur-Pedic mattress but at a low price. This mattress topper is perfect for all types of sleeper but especially side sleepers who want to add an extra layer of comfort to their existing mattress and benefit from pressure-relieving properties taking the strain off their hips, back, neck and shoulders for a pain-free sleeping experience. The breathable, kit cover is also good news for hot sleepers as it features moisture-wicking properties that will keep you cool and dry. The cover also zips off and is machine washable so you'll be able to easily clean it and allergy sufferers will love the fact that it's also dust-bite and allergen resistant so no more feeling stuffy when you wake in the mornings. Price history: Tempur-Pedic is a premium mattress brand and with that does come higher prices, but there are regular Tempur-Pedic mattress deals that offer decent discounts across their mattresses, toppers and accessories. However, this 40% off deal is about as good as you're going to get and we've never seen the brand offer anything more than that. We usually only see this type of discount being added on the major holiday events like Black Friday so we're expecting to see this deal disappear shortly after the Memorial Day sales end so if you've been eying it up, it's time to act fast. During this sale you can get a queen size Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress topper for $155.40 making a huge saving of $103.60. Plus, it's backed by a 10 year warranty. Benefits: Free two-day shipping | 10 year warranty

Can mattress toppers transform your mattress?

A mattress topper is a quick and easy way to transform your mattress without having to invest in a whole new mattress, which can be expensive. If you find your mattress is too firm then a topper made out of memory foam, wool or down can add an extra layer of softness and give it a more plush feeling. Whilst if your mattress is too firm, a latex or hybrid topper can help to create a firmer sleep surface.

The best mattress toppers can also help to provide additional pressure point relief, opting for a memory foam mattress topper means it will conform to your natural body shape and offer relief around the shoulders, hips and lower back, which will leave you feeling ache-free in the morning and sleeping better.

Hot sleepers will also benefit as you can get cooling mattress toppers that are infused with gel or covered with breathable fabric to promote additional airflow and lead to a cooler nights sleep.

However, it is worth noting that if your mattress is showing signs of significant dipping and sagging then a mattress topper is only likely to provide a temporary fix. There are some things to look out for if you want a mattress topper that actually works to change the feel of your bed such as how deep it is, as under 2 inches it will unlikely give you any additional support but over 4 inches and you may feel like you're being sucked into it, especially if you're a heavier sleeper. If your mattress is over 10 years old or extremely worn and stained, it is unlikely that a mattress topper will make a huge improvement and it may be worth investing in a new mattress.