Quick! Don't miss these 5 best Labor Day bedding sales still live today

If you missed the Labor Day sales yesterday, don't worry - there are still plenty of bedding sales still live today. There are lots of extended discounts across big brands such as Tempur-Pedic, where you can save 40% on the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper at Tempur Pedic , which brings this high-rated topper down to $251.40 for a queen (was $167.60).

If you’ve already got this year’s best mattress but you still want to refresh your bedroom for fall, then Labor Day is a great opportunity to get some luxury bedding for a lower price. Most offers will be the best price you’ll find before Black Friday, so you don’t want to miss out.

I’m rounding up the five best Labor Day bedding sales that are still live, so you don’t miss the best bedding prices of the summer. If you are in the market for a new mattress too, then take a look at our guide to the best Labor Day mattress sales this year.

Best 5 Labor Day bedding sales today

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Was from $319 , now from $191.40

There’s a reason why we’ve rated the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper the best mattress topper of 2024. This topper contains 3” of the Nasa-developed Tempur-material, which was designed to cushion pilots during test flights. So, as you can imagine, it responds to and supports your body exceptionally well. This topper gives any mattress an indulgent plush feeling of sinking-in. However, it’s important to note that our testers found it slightly too soft for back and stomach sleepers, who may want a firmer option for more support. Aside from this, you can expect a breathable, moisture wicking cover to keep you cool. But, if you sleep particularly hot, then you can opt for the Cooler topper which incorporates cooling performance fabric to help you regulate your temperature. The Tempur-Pedic Labor day sales are still live, and today we’re seeing 40% off this topper, bringing a queen size down to $251.40 (was $419). With this, you’ll get free speedy shipping, and a 10-year limited warranty.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets: Was from $169 now from $118.30

If you want that hotel-luxury feel in your bedroom, then the Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets will be the choice for you. Their silky soft finish is hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, designed to help you stay cool and comfortable all night long. These 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell sheets are incredibly durable and resilient, and with their sustainable production, they’re made to last. This set will completely kit you out, offering 1 fitted sheet and 1 flat sheet (except for the King Split that includes two fitted sheets) along with 1 standard pillowcase for the Twin and Twin XL; 2 standard pillowcases for the Full and Queen; and 2 King size pillowcases for the King, Cal King, and Split King. The Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day hasn’t ended yet, meaning you can still get 30% off these sheets with code LABORDAY 30, bringing a queen size down to $139.30 (was $199), and this includes a 1-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Purple Effortless Comfort Bedding Bundle: Was from $438 now from $350

If you want a brand new, cozy feel for fall, then the Purple Effortless Comfort Bedding Bundle will deliver, with a temperature balancing duvet and supremely soft cover. The temperature regulating fabric is designed to help you stay comfortable all year round, so it’s perfect for the unpredictable fall weather. The cover features three-sided openings, designed to make bed-making that little bit easier, and the duvet is quilted to help evenly distribute the filling and prevent bunching. A queen size is now 20% off, making it $350 (was $438) in the Purple Labor Day sales and you’ll get super speedy shipping included.

4. Bear Weighted Chunky Knit Blanket: Was from $255 now from $147 Weighted blankets are excellent for comforting us at night, and the Bear Weighted Chunky Knit Blanket has been proven to reduce cortisol levels, lowering your stress before bed time and during sleep. The open knit structure enhances airflow and breathability, meaning despite the weight, you shouldn’t overheat during the night but you’ll still feel cozy. The knitted fabric is 100% polyester jersey, giving it a super-soft, comfortable feel, designed to feel like a bedtime cuddle. It comes in two weights, 10 lbs and 15lbs, with the 10lbs option currently $147 (was $255), and you’ll get free fast shipping and returns and a 1-year warranty. If you want to consider some other options, check out these other Labor Day weighted blanket deals .

5. Sleep Number ComfortFit Mattress Layer: Was from $199.99 now from $159.99 If you want to add a little layer of luxury to your bed, then opting for a topper is a great choice, especially if you’re not in the market for a new mattress. The Sleep Number ComfortFit Mattress Layer is made from memory foam pieces, blended with down alternative fibre to give a soft, plush feel. The breathable lyocell blend cover helps encourage airflow, keeping your mattress and topper fresher for longer and helping you regulate your temperature at night. This topper is designed to stay in place all night-long, so you won’t notice the extra layer, with corner anchor bands that hold it firmly in place. The Labor Day mattress topper sales make a queen $199.99 (was $249.99), and you’ll get free shipping, a 1-year warranty and a 100-night trial.

When do the Labor Day bedding sales end?

While Labor day has been and gone (September 2, 2024), many brands will continue advertising their discounts. When these sales end depends on the brand. For many brands, we expect to see these discounts last for another week or two, while some sales have already ended at other brands.

However, discounts are likely to continue decreasing the further away from Labor Day you get. So, it's best to act fast, rather than wait around. The next best sale opportunity will be Black Friday.