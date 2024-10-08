I’ve found the perfect cozy comforter for winter — and it’s 25% off in today's Prime Day bedding sales

Brooklinen has reduced the price of their popular comforter by 25% across all sizes today in the current Amazon Prime Day sales event. That means right now the cost of a Full/Queen size Brooklinen All Season Luxury Down Comforter is down to just $285 from $379 at Amazon.

If you’ve got one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers then you’ll already know the importance of good bedding when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. The Brooklinen All Season Luxury Down Comforter is made using high-quality eco-friendly, recycled, Canadian Duck and Goose Down. This is a truly indulgent purchase, but the Amazon Prime Day bedding sales mean you can get it for less.

As we head towards the colder months these sales offer the perfect opportunity to refresh your bedroom, and we're going to explore why this Brooklinen comforter is the perfect discount purchase. If you're in the market for a new mattress too, then browse the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals to save on your next investment.

Brooklinen All Season Luxury Down Comforter

Was: from $279

Now: from $210

Saving: up to $124 at Amazon Summary: The Brooklinen All Season Luxury Down Comforter is a premium comforter that offers year-round comfort and it made first place in our best comforter guide this year. Made using 100% natural Canadian duck and goose down with 700 fill power, this comforter feels thick and cozy without feeling too heavy. This is a luxe choice too as the 100% cotton sateen shell feels luxuriously soft, while the baffle box construction ensures even distribution of the down filling. The good news is you don’t have to pack this comforter away during the summer months as it excels in temperature regulation, keeping you cozy in winter and comfortably cool in summer. It comes in three size options; Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/Cal King, there’s also a choice of colors so you can co-ordinate it perfectly with your decor. Currently, a Full/Queen is $285 (was $379) at Amazon. Benefits: 365 days to return policy | Free delivery | 1-year extended warranty Price history: This comforter isn’t a budget option but given that it’s an all-season choice you’ll certainly get plenty of use out of it. We do see reductions on Brooklinen goods during the major sales events but the current 25% discount is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This 25% Amazon Prime Day sales event is off all sizes of their comforter, and with Amazon Prime you’ll also enjoy free next day delivery.

Should you get a duvet or a comforter this winter?

Both duvets and comforters offer coziness and warmth but which is the best option when it comes to duvets vs comforters? Duvets have removable covers which makes them easier to wash and they’re often lighter than comforters.

However, comforters are thicker and come ready to use straight out of the package. Comforters also take less effort than duvets too as you can just spread them out on the bed, although you will need a top sheet that will sit in between you and the comforter.

Comforters are also cheaper than duvets as you don’t have to buy additional sheets and covers. Ultimately, the decision between a duvet and a comforter comes down to personal preference and budget. Both can provide the warmth and comfort needed for a cozy winter sleep.