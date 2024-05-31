I'm a sleep writer and these are the 3 best queen mattress sales to shop this weekend – save up to $830

Memorial Day might be behind us but there's still a chance to save on some of the best queen mattresses. I've rounded up my favorite sales on queen size mattresses that are still live this weekend, including 50% off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress at Siena.

A queen size is one of the most popular bed sizes around, with space for two adults to get comfy and cozy. You can get every bed in our best mattress guide as a queen, including the Siena, a budget-friendly bed for back and stomach sleepers.

Some late Memorial Day mattress sales are still hanging around, including deals from Casper and Amerisleep. And there are always some generous evergreen mattress sales, like the half price offer from Siena. Let's explore my favorite queen mattress savings these weekend...

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Queen size was: $799

Queen size now: $399

Saving: up to $500 at Siena Sleep Summary: The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is a budget-friendly bed from Resident Home, the company behind the popular Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses. That makes the Siena a cheap mattress with a strong pedigree and a reliable background. But it isn't just the brand history that has landed the Siena Memory Foam Mattress a place in this guide. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, we were impressed with the firm head-to-toe support that offers comfortable lumbar relief for back and stomach sleepers. The temperature regulation is also great – our tester stayed comfortably cool throughout the night. However, the lack of contouring means this cheap mattress isn't great for side sleepers. Price history: Siena is always running a sale, so this isn't a particularly unusual deal. But it is a good one, taking 50% off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress and reducing a queen from $799 to $399. A fantastic price for the mattress quality. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Amerisleep AS3 mattress

Was: from $1,949

Now: from $1,449

Saving: $500 + free pillows and foundation with code FREEFLEXPILLOWFOUNDATION at Amerisleep Summary: In our Amerisleep AS3 mattress review we were impressed with the breathability, motion isolation, and sturdy edges that make the queen size an excellent choice for bed sharers. The Amerisleep AS3 mattress is a dream for side sleepers, offering a cushioned support that can relieve pressure build-up at the shoulders and hips. It's likely to be too soft for back and stomach sleepers – for a firmer feel, consider the Amerisleep AS2, also $500 off at Amerisleep. As well as a hybrid build, the Amerisleep AS3 is also available as a cheaper all-foam version. This is similar to the hybrid option, but the foam build has more of a contouring, sink-in feel. Price history: Amerisleep runs a regular $450 off sale, but it's been boosted to $500 off for Memorial Day. This sweeter saving reduces a queen hybrid AS3 to $1,449 (was $1,949) and you can get a free pillow and foundation with our code FREEFLEXPILLOWFOUNDATION. This is a late Memorial Day sale, so it won't last for much longer. Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping

3. Casper The One mattress

Queen size was: from $1,245

Queen size now: from $870

Saving: up to $830 at Casper Summary: The One by Casper is an all-foam mattress with a medium-firm feel and a bouncy, responsive surface. It doesn't offer the soft sink of other memory foam beds, but the contouring pressure-relief is comfortable for back and stomach sleepers. Casper recently relaunched its entire mattress line, with The One replacing its previous flagship the Original mattress. If you're a fan of the Original, the One should offer an upgraded experience, meeting all the comfort levels of your favorite bed but with increased pressure relief and support. Although like the Original, we also assume the One can get a little warm during the night. Price history: Casper mattress sales are semi-regular, but the biggest savings are reserved for the major holidays – including this late Memorial Day 30% off sale. A queen is $870 (was $1,245), and we don't expect another sale this sizeable for a little while. Shop now before it ends. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What is a good price for a queen mattress?

There are queen mattresses to suit every budget – as you can see in our guide to the best queen mattresses. We consider a mid-range queen size bed to cost between $800 and $1,200, while at the lower end of the mid-range you can find a good mattress for around $500 to $800. Less than $500 for a queen is considered a budget mattress, and while there are good beds in that price bracket, it's worth doing your research – our best cheap mattress guide can help.

If you have a bigger budget, a premium queen size mattress will cost upwards of $1,500. These are the kind of beds you'll find in our guide to the best luxury mattresses.