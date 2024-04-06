I'm a mattress writer — the 3 best queen size hybrid beds on sale this weekend

As a part of my role as sleep writer, I track mattress discounts so that you know which ones are worth shopping or swerving. I've found some excellent mattress sales running this weekend, with my favorite saving 30% off the Aurora Luxe Cooling at Brooklyn Bedding – one of this year's best mattresses for sleepers prone to overheating. This 30% saving is larger than what we normally see from Brooklyn Bedding, reducing the cost of a queen size to $1,585.50.

Another of my favorite sales running this weekend slashes up to $800 off the price of the newly launched Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress. This new Saatva rival scored high test marks in a recent review from my colleague, and today you can buy a queen Cloverlane Mattress for $1,399 (was $2,199) with free old bed removal. This is good value for a hybrid bed delivering luxury hotel sleep at home.

Here's what else is good in this weekend's big mattress sales...

100% organic 1. Avocado Green Mattress: <a href="https://avocadomattress.n5ka.net/c/221109/626062/10135?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">(was $1,999) now $1,699 for a queen at Avocado Mattress

The Avocado Green is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-organic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"">best organic mattress money can buy thanks to superb support, oodles of pressure relief and excellent temperature control. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/avocado-green-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"">Avocado Green mattress review panel of testers were impressed with the bed's build quality, and deemed it ideal for back, stomach and heavyweight sleepers. <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/best-avocado-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadogreenmattress.com"" target="_self">Avocado mattress sales are rare and never offer more than 10% off. So this weekend's 15% discount is the best we've seen in several months and definitely worth jumping on. A queen Avocado Green is currently discounted to $1,699 (was $1,999), which is $100 cheaper than the price we normally see it on sale for. You'll get a one-year sleep trial, a 25-year warranty and free shipping in addition to that discount.

Top cooling 2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid: <a href="https://brooklynbedding.pxf.io/c/221109/1172830/14792?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbrooklynbedding.com%2Fproducts%2Fbrooklyn-aurora-hybrid" data-link-merchant="brooklynbedding.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">(was $2,265) now $1,585 for a queen at Brooklyn Bedding

This is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="brooklynbedding.com"">best cooling mattresses on the market, with testers for our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/brooklyn-aurora-luxe-cooling-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="brooklynbedding.com"">Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review praising its comfort, support and temperature regulation. It also comes in a range of firmness options and an even wider range of sizes. Usually there's a 25% off mattresses if you enter the promo code at the checkout that drives the price of a queen down to $1,698.80. While this is a good price, it doesn't quite match the current 30% discount that now knocks a queen size down to $1,585.50 with the promo code REFRESH30. You'll have 120 nights to trial the Aurora Luxe at home, plus free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Hotel luxury 3. Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress:<a href="https://cloverlane.sjv.io/c/221109/1190908/14940?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloverlane.com%2Fmattress%2Fhybrid%2Fluxury-firm" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">(was $2,199) now $1,399 for a queen at Cloverlane

The Cloverlane Hybrid is the more affordable rival to the Saatva Classic (a.k.a. the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.com"">best hybrid mattress for all sleepers), thanks to its adjustable firmness options and luxury hybrid innerspring design. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/mattresses/cloverlane-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cloverlane.com"">Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review also found the Cloverlane to have better motion isolation than the Saatva, and doesn't have a pesky returns fee. While it's been on sale since its launch late last year, there's now an even bigger discount thanks to Cloverlane's 50% off flash sale which knocks up to $800 off a queen. The queen size (MSRP: $2,199) regularly goes for $1,499, but the price has now dropped to $1,399. The benefits are better than the previous two, with a year's trial, a lifetime warranty and free old mattress removal.

What size is a queen mattress?

In the US, a queen size bed is 80 inches long and 60 inches wide, so the best queen size mattresses are ideal for couples and solo sleepers who want some extra room to stretch. The queen mattress is the most popular bed size in the US and makes a great addition to most rooms, as a king size mattress requires a lot of space. However, if you're a solo sleeper who likes a lot of room but doesn't have the most spacious bedroom, it may be best to go for a full instead.