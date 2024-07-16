Forget Prime Day mattress deals — the Helix Midnight Luxe is on sale for its cheapest ever price today

The Prime Day mattress deals have landed, but not all of today's best savings are taking place on Amazon. Helix just dropped the price of the Helix Midnight Luxe by an unprecedented 32% off in an epic flash sale. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever recorded on this top-rated mattress. That brings the price of a queen down to $1,614.19 (was $2,373.80), which is excellent value for money. Plus, Helix will throw in two free pillows with every mattress purchase.

After testing the Helix Midnight Luxe, it went straight into our best mattress guide, thanks to its superb support for side sleepers. But it isn’t just those who sleep on their sides who will appreciate the deep pressure-relieving comfort of the Midnight Luxe. Enhanced lumbar support makes it a popular choice for back pain sufferers, too.

The Amazon Prime Day mattress deal s are an excellent time to pick up a discounted mattress or bedding deal. However, the Amazon Prime Day deals aren't the only discounts worth taking advantage of today. Let's take a closer look at this 32% off Helix Midnight Luxe deal...

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was from: $2,373.80

Now from: $934.15

Saving: Up to $919.60 at Helix Sleep when you enter the code TOMS32 at checkout Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers buying guide, thanks to its outstanding pressure-relieving support across the shoulders, hips and knees. During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, our lead tester noted the cloud-like comfort the sewn in plush pillow top provided, while still being supportive enough for back sleepers, too. That's down to the bed's intricate support system, which is made up of a layer of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for enhanced lumbar support (we've included the Midnight Luxe in our best mattress for back pain too). Temperature regulation is reliable but hot sleepers might want to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling pillow top. Edge support is sturdy and motion isolation is outstanding, which is great news for anyone who shares a bed. Price history: Helix mattress sales usually range between 20% and 25%. However, we have started to see Helix roll out 30% discounts across their Luxe and Elite ranges during recent major sale events, like Memorial Day. However, today's 32% off sale is the lowest price we've ever recorded on the Helix Midnight Luxe. Just enter the code TOMS32 at checkout to unlock this saving. That takes the price of a queen down to $1,614 from $2,373.80. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty

When is the best time to buy a Helix mattress?

You'll never have to pay full price on a Helix mattress, with regular Helix mattress sales usually hovering at 20% off. However, that discount rises to 25% during major holiday, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Labour Day.

While 25% off has been a fairly standard sale price, we have started to see discounts on the Luxe and the Elite ranges drop to 30% off during recent sale events. However, today's current 32% off flash sale on the Helix Midnight Luxe is the lowest price we've ever seen this mattress sell for, making right now an excellent time to buy.