Don't wait for Monday! The 5 best queen Memorial Day mattress sales are now live

If you’re looking to save on a new queen size mattress then now is a great time to buy. Some of the best mattress brands have already started to slash their prices ahead of Memorial Day, and we’ve rounded up five of the very best queen size mattress deals to help you sleep and save up to $665 on your new bed.

We’ve looked at all the deals available at the moment and found some of the best queen size mattresses discounted in this year's Memorial Day sales from top brands including DreamCloud, Bear, Saatva and Purple are live and ready to shop now.

Right now you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid for just $665 down from $1,332 at DreamCloud. Or, if you're looking for something a little more luxurious, we have an exclusive Saatva sale offer which takes $400 off all sizes of a Saatva Classic, which means you can buy a queen size mattress for just $1,695 at Saatva (was, $2,095). Below you'll find 5 of the best queen size Memorial Day mattress sales that are live and ready to shop now.

5 best queen mattress sales to shop ahead of Memorial Day

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was $1,332 | now $665 for a queen size mattress at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud hybrid often features on our best hybrid mattress list and is one of our favorite luxury hybrid mattresses that is consistently good value. During the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, our tester found this a great mattress for hot sleepers thanks to its gel-infused memory foam combined with the additional airflow that comes with a layer of coils for added ventilation. There's an epic 50% off at DreamCloud, bringing this queen size mattress down to just $665 (was $1,332). Whilst we are used to seeing such large discounts from DreamCloud we still think this is amazing value. Plus, you get a host of benefits that include a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

2. Saatva Classic mattress: Was $2,095 | now $1,695 for a queen size mattress at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is, without question, our best hybrid mattress. It comes in two heights and three firmness options, which means it suits all types of sleepers. This handcrafted innerspring hybrid will give you a taste of hotel luxury in your own home. It scored highly during our Saatva Classic mattress review for it’s pressure relieving properties and lower back support. And to make it even better we have an exclusive offer where you can get $400 off all Saatva mattresses bringing the price of a Saatva Classic down to $1,695 from the original MSRP of $2,095. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a Saatva Classic and we don’t expect to see it much cheaper than this. You’ll also get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

3. Bear Original mattress: Was $998 | now $649 for a queen size mattress at Bear

The Bear Original is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market right now. This 10 inch mattress is suitable for all type of sleeper but back and stomach sleeper will enjoy the extra firm support that it offers. During the Bear Original mattress review, our tester found that side sleepers will find contour-hugging comfort that keeps the pressure off the hips, back and shoulders. There has never been a better time to buy this mattress as there is a huge 35% off right now plus a free Bear sleep bundle that includes 2 pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. This brings down the price of a queen size Bear Original to just $649 (was $998). You also benefit from a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

4. Purple mattress: Was $1,499 | now $1,399 for a queen size mattress at Purple

The Purple mattress is Purple’s original and one of the best if you're a combination sleeper that moves around a lot at night. During our Purple mattress review, our tester found that it offered great pressure relief thanks to the propriety GelFlex grid and is a good choice for couples who will love the excellent motion isolation. The discounts at Purple are tiered so you can get up to $200 off but the queen-size mattress has $100 off costing just $1,399. There is a 100-night sleep trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping too.

5. Cocoon Chill by Sealy: Was $1,389 | now $899 for a queen size mattress at Cocoon by Sealy

This award winning mattress combines foam and springs to offer a medium tension mattress that will not only keep you comfortable and supported all night long but also help to keep you super cool too. During our review of the Cocoon by Sealy Chill our tester was also impressed by the great motion isolation. It’s a great time to snap this mattress up as there’s a 35% discount plus a free Sealy sleep bundle meaning you can this a Cocoon Chill for just $899 at Cocoon by Sealy (was $1389). There is also free shipping, a 100 night trial and a 10 year warranty.

What is a queen size mattress?

Queen size mattresses are one of the most popular sizes in the US. They measure 60 inches wide by 80 inches long (152cm x 203cm) which makes them perfect for singles who like to have a bit of extra room in bed and couples.

A queen size mattress is larger than a full mattress which measures 75 inches by 54 inches but slightly smaller than a king size mattress which measures 76 inches by 80 inches. Queen size mattresses are the perfect choice for those who have enough room for a king size bed but prefer to have a bit more floor space left to move around.

All mattress brands make queen size mattresses but if you’re unsure which bed size is best for you then take a look at our full vs queen size mattress buying guide or our king vs queen mattress guide.