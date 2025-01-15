Do medium-firm mattresses suit all sleepers? How to tell if you need a firmer or softer bed

Medium-firm mattresses are designed to offer a crowd-pleasing balance of comfort and support, so they're often billed as a one-size-fits-all bed. However, while these versatile mattresses are often recommended for all sleep positions, does this mean medium-firm mattresses really are right for you?

Our top choice in this year's best mattress guide, the Saatva Classic, offers a medium-firm feel through its Luxury Firm option. In fact, most mattresses in our guide are medium-firm, so there are lots of choices available if you're looking for a high-quality mattress that isn't too firm or too soft.

Here, we'll take a look at what medium-firm mattresses are, their benefits, and whether you should buy one or go for something firmer or softer. Whether or not you feel a medium-firm mattress is right for you, you can always find the right bed at a lower price in this month's mattress sales.

What is a medium-firm mattress?

Mattress firmness is measured on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the firmest and one being the softest. A firm mattress is usually 8 out of 10 or higher on the firmness scale, while soft or plush mattresses are usually 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Meanwhile, the best medium-firm mattresses tend to usually be rated at a 6 or 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. They also tend to be hybrids, with many entries in our best hybrid mattress guide offering medium-firm comfort thanks to the combination of cushioning forms and supportive springs.

Are medium-firm mattresses any good?

(Image credit: Future)

Medium-firm mattresses have a universal appeal as they are often regarded as having a Goldilocks-level of comfort. At Tom's Guide, we've reviewed plenty of medium-firm mattresses, a lot of which you'll find in our best mattress in a box guide. They tend to be well-reviewed, and we usually opt for the medium-firm option when reviewing mattresses with a customizable firmness level.

However, not every medium-firm mattress is without its faults. Medium-firm mattresses are like any other mattresses — some will be good, some will be bad, some will be excellent.

Who should buy a medium-firm mattress?

While medium-firm mattresses are hailed as the kind of beds for all sleepers, there are some people who will favor medium-firm mattresses over others. In fact, the type of sleeper most likely to benefit from a medium-firm mattress is a back sleeper. Why? Because they are firm enough to keep the lower back supported but not too firm that there's no give or pressure relief.

Combination sleepers can benefit from a medium-firm feel, as it's more accommodating to different sleep styles than other firmness levels. For the same reason, couples with different body types and sleep positions may also find a medium-firm mattress to be a good compromise.

A medium-firm mattress's universal appeal is also why most mattresses used in hotels are medium-firm.

How to tell if you need something firmer than a medium-firm mattress

(Image credit: Future)

While medium-firm mattresses may be designed to appeal to all sleep styles, some sleepers will benefit from a firmer mattress instead. Those who sleep on their front will likely need one of the best firm mattresses to keep their hips and lower back supported for healthy spinal alignment and back pain relief. You can find a host of firm mattresses in our guide to the best mattress for stomach sleepers.

Heavier sleepers who weigh over 230lbs will also benefit from a firmer mattress as they tend to offer sturdier support. Too soft, and sleepers might sink too much into the bed, compromising both the support and comfort layers. You can find firm mattresses in our guide to the best mattress for heavy people.

How to tell if you need something softer than a medium-firm mattress

(Image credit: Future)

While some side sleepers will like the firmer feel of a medium-firm mattress, the majority of side sleepers (especially those who weigh under 130lbs) will prefer the softer feel of a medium or medium-soft mattress.

The best mattress for side sleepers can vary depending on the side sleeper's body type and preferences, but most will appreciate how a plush mattress cushions their pressure points in the shoulders, hips, and knees. Without this extra give, pressure may build up causing aches and pains.