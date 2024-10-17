Couples love Beautyrest's luxury pillow top mattress — and it's just $332 for a queen in huge Mattress Firm sale

If you've been wanting to upgrade your sleep setup with a premium mattress, then Mattress Firm has an excellent deal for you. The Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress is currently 64% off of Mattress Firm, with a queen size available for just $332 (was $1,219.99).

Beautyrest is a luxury manufacturer, with its mattresses often being chosen for luxury hotel beds. We rate Beautyrest so highly that its Harmony Lux mattress gained an honourable mention in this year's best mattresses guide for all sleepers. The BR800 Plush Pillow Top mattress provide a luxuriously plush feel and is supported by pocketed coils to provide flexible support and motion isolation, making it a perfect choice for couples.

With the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, we expect to see some great discounts across many top brands. However, you're unlikely to see a better discount than 64% off, especially for a plush pillow top model. We'd recommend taking advantage of this deal as soon as possible, here's why.

Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress

Was from: $919.99

Now from: $331.20

Saving: up to $959.99 at Mattress Firm Mattress summary: Like the best luxury mattresses, this pillow top model has a plush, indulgent feel, without sacrificing support. Thanks to its luxurious pillow top layer with DualCool technology, this mattress will cradle your body while also keeping you cool throughout the night. The pillow top is also antimicrobial, keeping your mattress fresher for longer. The layer of plush pocketed coils, combined with the gel memory foam lumbar support, means the mattress adapts and responds to your body, offering expert support and pressure relief. The plush feel makes it perfect for side sleepers, as key areas like the shoulders and hips won't suffer from a firm surface. The hybrid structure also means the mattress excels in motion isolation, with the coils responding to individual movement. This means you're unlikely to be disturbed by a restless partner. The mattress stands tall at 13.5", adding to its indulgent design. The Mattress Firm sale offers 54% off, however by adding the code SAVE20 at the checkout, the discount increases to an impressive 64%. This brings a queen size down to $332 (was $1,219.99). Benefits: 120-night sleep trial | free shipping | 10-year limited warranty Price history: While Beautyrest's MRSP on its mattresses change most months, we usually see generous discounts around major sale events, like Labor Day or Black Friday. However 64% off is an unprecedented discount and it's rare to get an indulgent, pillow top mattress for such an affordable price. For this reason, we'd say this deal is well worth taking advantage of!

