This Callaway rangefinder deal is $120 off before Prime Day, and it's so good I just put it in my cart

Callaway is one of the biggest names in the golf world. Whether looking at one of the best golf bags or golf gloves, you'll almost certainly see a product from Callaway on our lists.

While the company might be best known for its clubs, it offers excellent rangefinders, including the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder, discounted to $179 on Amazon. You'd typically need to spend $299 to take this rangefinder home, so getting it for this price is worth grabbing, especially since we're in the heat of golf the season.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying.

Price check: $269 @ Walmart

Personally, I'm having a hard time not buying this rangefinder. Since I picked up playing golf, I've relied on GPS Apple Watch apps to tell me how far it is to the front, center and back of the green. However, after playing with some friends with decent rangefinders, I've started to see the value of having the exact distance to the flag. Sometimes, the pin position can cause you to choose a different club.

I want the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder because of its features. You get the slope feature that tells you what the shot will play like based on how far up or down the terrain is. It also has 6x magnification, which lets you get in tight on the flag to find the correct distance. The Pin Acquisition Technology (P.A.T.) allows you to lock onto the pin up to 300 yards away, and the gigantic 1000-yard range means you'll never find a golf hole that is too long for the rangefinder.

As a nice bonus, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro comes with a magnetic cart mount to keep the rangefinder close while you're on the course. Callaway says the magnet mount is secure, so you won't need to worry about it falling off on bumpy terrain.

At the end of the day, you don't get a chance to snag a $299 rangefinder for $179 all the time. While not the all-time low price for this model, it's in the same ballpark, and we don't expect it to go much cheaper anytime soon. It's in my cart right now, and it would be wise for you to add the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder to yours, too.