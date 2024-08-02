REI is knocking up to 70% off The North Face apparel — 9 deals I'd shop now from $21
Outdoor apparel deals for every season
The North Face is a brand renowned for making high-quality apparel and equipment for all types of outdoor activity — in every type of season! Whether you're hiking in the pouring rain, skiing in the frigid cold or climbing in the sweltering heat, The North Face has apparel best suited for your current climate.
Right now, REI is having a huge The North Face sale, with select men's and women's outdoor apparel styles up to 70% off. If you're heading out for a run in the warmer weather, I'd recommend snagging the The North Face Sunriser 4" Shorts for just $26. Planning a hike in a cooler climate? The North Face Alta Vista Jacket on sale for $97 (was $140) is the optimal choice.
For these incredible outdoor deals and more, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale at REI.
Quick Links
- shop all The North Face deals at REI
- The North Face Sunriser Tank Top (Women's): was $45 now $21
- The North Face Sunriser Quarter-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $80 now $23
- The North Face Sunriser 4" Shorts (Women's): was $55 now $26
- The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat (Unisex): was $45 now $30
- The North Face Dune Sky Polo Shirt (Men's): was $60 now $41
- The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63
- The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Pullover (Women's): was $220 now $87
- The North Face Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket (Women's): was $230 now $91
- The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $97
Best The North Face deals at REI
The North Face Sunriser Tank Top (Women's): was $45 now $21 @ REI
From hiking to running (and everything in between), this women's tank top is ready to put in the miles with its odor-resistant fabric and moisture-wicking technology. It will keep you dry and comfortable during just about any activity. It also includes a reflective heat-transfer logo on the chest and graphic on the lower back.
The North Face Sunriser Quarter-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $80 now $23 @ REI
With 70% off in savings, you truly can't beat this The North Face quarter zip deal. Ideal for wearing as a top layer during your run, the pullover features moisture-wicking materials and anti-odor technology. If bright orange isn't your color, you can still snag the the black version in a few sizes. You can also get the women's Sunriser Quarter-Zip Pullover in black for $39.
The North Face Sunriser 4" Shorts (Women's): was $55 now $26 @ REI
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat (Unisex): was $45 now $30 @ REI
Keep yourself shielded from the sun with this light and airy hat that has Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 40+. Its fabric made with recycled nylon actively pulls moisture away to help you feel dry and comfortable. You'll want to bring it along on all your outdoor adventures.
The North Face Dune Sky Polo Shirt (Men's): was $60 now $41 @ REI
Whether you're hiking, playing golf or just hanging out, this polo shirt is built with stretchy, moisture-managing fabric for comfort when you're on the move. Plus, its anti-odor technology will help you stay confident on and off the course or trail. The shirt also features a soft feel and stand up collar.
The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ REI
This stylish, lightweight hoodie is highly wind-resistant. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs.
The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Pullover (Women's): was $220 now $87 @ REI
For cool mornings and chilly evenings, any version of The North Face Circaloft insulated jacket will serve you well. Super-cozy and surprisingly warm, like all the pieces here, this one too is treated with DWR to keep you dry.
The North Face Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket (Women's): was $230 now $91 @ REI
The wind and rain don't stand a chance when you're wearing this North Face jacket made of 100% recycled waterproof fabric. You can embrace all the elements whether you're venturing out in the wild or just walking around town. The men's version of the jacket is also on sale for $91.
The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $97 @ REI
For even better water protection, consider The North Face Alta Vista Jacket. It weighs only 11.6 ounces, packs down for easy carrying, and is seriously waterproof thanks to a laminated nylon outer that's also been treated with a healthy dose of DWR. To keep you cool while on the move, the Alta Vista also has built-in pit-zip vents. You may have to sift through all the sale colors to find the deal in your size.
