I used the Garmin Epix Pro for a year and I’d get it instead of the Fenix 8 thanks to this early Black Friday deal

I was so impressed with the Garmin Epix Pro when I tested it last year that I kept the watch on after I’d written my review. It stayed on my wrist for an entire year, during which time I ran my first ultramarathon and my marathon PR of 2:27, with the extensive training analysis and precise sports tracking on the Epix Pro helping me with both.

The Garmin Fenix 8 recently launched and the AMOLED version of the watch is the successor to the Epix Pro. It is the best Garmin watch you can get, with upgrades like a mic and speaker, a diveproof design and a refreshed user interface compared to the Epix Pro.

However, having tested both watch I’d say the Fenix 8 is only a minor upgrade on the Epix Pro, and right now you can get the 51mm sapphire model of the Epix Pro for $869 on Amazon, a $230 discount and $330 cheaper than the equivalent Fenix 8, I’d say the Epix Pro is the better value option.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $869 @ Amazon

Both the 47mm and 51mm models of the Garmin Epix Pro are reduced to $869 on Amazon, with the biggest saving being on the 51mm model that offers better battery life too. The Epix Pro is an AMOLED sports watch that has most of the features of the new Garmin Fenix 8 so to get it for significantly less in the sales is great value.

You can choose between the 47mm and 51mm model of the Epix Pro in the Amazon sale, with both available for $869. Both models are the sapphire version of the watch, which has a lighter and more durable titanium bezel, plus a hardy sapphire crystal screen.

The discount is bigger on the 51mm model and if you don’t mind wearing a larger watch it’s worth getting because it offers significantly longer battery life. I have tested both and the 51mm watch lasts me around 10 days with the screen always on when running every day, which is amazing for an AMOLED watch and double what the 47mm watch lasts me.

Battery life is another area where the Fenix 8 is a minor upgrade on the Epix Pro — the 51mm Fenix 8 lasts me 12-13 days on a charge with the same use — but the Epix Pro 51mm still shines on this front.

If you don’t plan on using the mic and speaker, or going diving with the Fenix 8, then the user experience is very similar to the Epix Pro based on my testing. The new user interface on the Fenix 8 is engaging, but I don’t dislike the interface on the Epix Pro, and the key software features on the two watches are the same.

The only other thing to note when looking at an older watch like the Epix Pro is that Garmin won’t support it with new software releases for as long as the Fenix 8. However, the watch already has all it needs to deliver an outstanding experience for athletes, and should still get updates for at least a year or two.