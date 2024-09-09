Huge video game sale on Switch, Xbox and PS5 — here's 15 deals I'd get from $9

If you're ever planning to make a video game purchase on Amazon, I highly recommend checking Woot's video game sale first. Woot is a subsidiary company of Amazon and they sometimes have better prices than the big A.

Case in point, right now you can get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $44 at Woot. And Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door for $44 at Woot. It's tricky to find good discounts on some of Nintendo's games, and at $15 off, now's a great time to grab these must-play Switch titles.

Check out my favorite video game deals at Woot below. Plus, see the deals I'd get in Amazon's Adidas sale from $6.

Video games

South Park Snow Day!: was $29 now $9 @ Woot

A blizzard has hit the town of South Park, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny and Kyle (and you, the New Kid) are tasked with saving their home from an endless winter in this co-op brawler. Pick from a range of equipment and abilities, and customize your character with iconic cosmetics from the show in this hilarious 3D action game. Just be warned it's not a turn-based RPG like The Stick of Truth.

Rune Factory 3 Special: was $29 now $16 @ Woot

Fans of Stardew Valley won't want to miss this farming RPG hybrid. Build your farm, start a family, and explore treacherous dungeons in this modern remake of a beloved classic.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Woot

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: was $69 now $24 @ Woot

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth once again sees you stepping into the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga for another acclaimed outing. It packs in everything you could want from an RGG Studio game and reworks the turn-based combat to make it even more engaging... and this deal is the perfect way to play it if you haven't already.

Atelier Ryza 3: was $59 now $29 @ Woot

A trilogy of cozy RPGs comes to a close in Atelier Ryza 3. This title is well worth checking out for its relaxing atmosphere, engaging story and memorable characters — the whole game feels like a long summer vacation with a group of close friends. While you'll miss out on some references from the past two Ryza games if you start with this one, this is still a fine place to start.

Unicorn Overlord: was $59 now $29 @ Woot

Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG with a great focus on deep, fleshed-out characters. It also features truly gorgeous artwork, with backgrounds and character art that mimics a hand-painted style. Its battle system is complex but satisfying to learn, providing a solid 40-hours of gameplay over its campaign.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $29 @ Woot

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier in 2024, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racker in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.

Payday 3 Collector Edition: was $129 now $34 @ Woot

Payday returns in this entry in the beloved co-op shooter series. Build your collection of gear and weapons, tackle some of the toughest heists in the series' history and make choices that will shape the outcome of each individual mission. Payday 3 is a confident shooter best played with friends, and since launch it's grown even bigger with a slate of additional content. Note: the standard edition goes for $18 at Amazon.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Woot is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

One of the best games on Switch, Super Mario Odyssey offers innovative gameplay, creative level design and colorful graphics. There are hundreds of moons to find hidden everywhere from the Luncheon Kingdom to New Donk City, so you'll never run out of things to do in this game.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $44 @ Woot

Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game will keep you engaged for dozens of hours.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $44 @ Woot

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $44 @ Woot

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U co-op platformer with a brand new Mario experience, Bowser's Fury. It's a double-pack bursting with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and right now it's $15 off.

Persona 5 Royal 1 More Edition: was $119 now $49 @ Amazon

If you missed out when it first released, now's the time for Persona fans to grab the 1 More collectors edition. It comes with a copy of Persona 5 Royal, which we consider one of the best games available on PS5 and Switch. Plus, you get a set of art prints, a deck of tarot cards, a steelbook case, and a briefcase bag to carry all your swag. If you'd rather just get the game, you can pick it up for $36 at Amazon.

