Killer Deal: Samsung 50-inch 4K TV Now $327

The Super Bowl is less than a week away and if you're still searching for a big-screen TV that won't break your budget, Walmart has just what you're looking for.

For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $452 off Samsung's NU6900 Series TVs. As part of the sale, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV (UN50NU6900) for $327.99. That's $272 off and the best price we could find for Samsung's TV. (By comparison, Amazon offers it as part of a bundle for $429).



The Samsung NU6900 deals include:

A few things you should know about the NU6900 series. These 2018 HDTVs all feature 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also support HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG content. In addition, the entire series has built-in Wi-Fi, which means you can stream from your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now, and more.

All of the TVs feature two HDMI ports, USB connectivity, and a "game mode," which lets you play your favorite fast-paced games with little-to-no lag

Above all, if you buy any of these TVs online from Walmart, you can get your TV delivered by January 31, which gives you just enough time to modify your Super Bowl set up.

For more TV deals, make sure to check our coverage of the Best Super Bowl TV Deals.