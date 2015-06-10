PlayStation Now Games Arrive On Samsung TVs

PlayStation games are no longer confined to Sony systems. If you have a Samsung smart TV from 2015, you should now have access to more than 300 streaming PS3 titles courtesy of PlayStation Now, fulfilling Samsung's long-time plans to bring Sony's cloud game-streaming service to its smart TVs.

Sony added information about the compatibility on the PlayStation Now website, which says little, save for the fact that an open beta has begun on 2015 Samsung smart TVs. The service will eventually come to 2014 Samsung smart TVs as well, though it hasn't arrived just yet. To access the game-streaming service, go to the Smart Hub app store on your Samsung TV and search for PlayStation Now.

If you've never used PlayStation Now, it's comparable to Amazon Instant Video in that it allows both unlimited streaming and à-la-carte rentals. The service has access to approximately 350 PS3 titles, including favorites like Assassin's Creed III, Mass Effect 2 and BioShock Infinite. Individual rental prices usually range between $2 and $20. A month's worth of unlimited streaming (which covers about 100 games) costs $20.

Tom's Guide went hands-on with PlayStation Now on Samsung TVs during CES 2015, and we were pleased with how it worked. In our office tests, however, PlayStation Now worked much better with a wired connection than a wireless one, which may leave smart TV owners with wireless connections at a slight disadvantage.

Keep in mind that to play PlayStation Now games, you'll need a DualShock 3 or DualShock 4 controller. In other words, if you don't already have a PS3 or PS4 somewhere (both of which can access PlayStation Now as well), you'll have to invest in some hardware. A $60 controller is much cheaper than a $200 console, but playing big-budget games — even through the cloud — doesn't come cheap.

