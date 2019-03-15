The Pixel 4 Looks Pretty Damn Good in New Renders

This may be the Pixel 4, at least according to new alleged leaked schematics that show that Google is adopting flat punch hole screens with a built-in fingerprint sensor for its Pixel phones. Just like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

If the leaked schematics are legit, the fan-made render above will be what the Pixel 4 would look like, eliminating the forehead and the chin of the Pixel 3. It looks like the screen will be flat, which would be fine by us; the curved screen on the Galaxy S10 can lead to accidental touches.



(Image credit: Slashleaks)

And here you can see how the Pixel 4 may look in real life, without the horrible giant notch, that gets replaced with a two-sensor punch hole:



(Image credit: Phone Arena)

The Pixel 3 series has been a critical success for Google, especially since it's the best camera phone. But Google has also faced some criticism for call quality issues and sluggish performance, though it has been rolling out updates to address complaints.



We know there’s another series of less expensive Pixel 3 phones coming from Google, possibly with the Lite suffix on it, but we haven’t heard anything official from Google yet.

The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are expected to be announced in the fall of 2019 and will run Android Q, which is already available as a developer beta.

