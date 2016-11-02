7 Reasons the iPhone 7 Plus Beats the iPhone 7

Apps Optimized for Landscape Mode

Although this feature has been in iOS for a while, it’s nice that the iPhone 7 Plus gives you a dual-pane view in various apps when you hold the device in landscape mode. Examples include the Mail app, where you can see your inbox on the left and your email’s content on the right, as well as Calendar, Messages, Stocks, Reminders, Voice Memos, Contacts and Clock. You can always turn off this view in Settings, too.