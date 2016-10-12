21 iPhone 7 Photos Show How Good the Camera Really Is

21 Awesome iPhone 7 Photos and How to Get the Results Yourself

While the megapixel count may have stayed the same, Apple has made a number of improvements to the rear camera on the iPhone 7 — especially the dual-cam iPhone 7 Plus. The main 12-MP camera sports an f/1.8 aperture that's almost a full stop faster than previous iPhones, while the secondary shooter sports a 56mm equivalent lens that offers a true 2x optical zoom.

This makes the new iPhone 7 Plus a great all-around tool for shooting subjects both near and far. And in certain situations, like concerts or sporting events, the improvements to the camera elevate Apple's flagship handset to a level that makes it one of the most prodigious smartphone cameras on the market. So to explore the full potential of the iPhone 7 Plus' cameras, we took them out for a week of dedicated shooting. Check out the following pictures to see what the cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus can really do, along with a few tips on how to get shots like this for yourself.

Note: None of the photos have been altered or edited.