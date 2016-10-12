21 iPhone 7 Photos Show How Good the Camera Really Is
While the megapixel count may have stayed the same, Apple has made a number of improvements to the rear camera on the iPhone 7 — especially the dual-cam iPhone 7 Plus. The main 12-MP camera sports an f/1.8 aperture that's almost a full stop faster than previous iPhones, while the secondary shooter sports a 56mm equivalent lens that offers a true 2x optical zoom.
This makes the new iPhone 7 Plus a great all-around tool for shooting subjects both near and far. And in certain situations, like concerts or sporting events, the improvements to the camera elevate Apple's flagship handset to a level that makes it one of the most prodigious smartphone cameras on the market. So to explore the full potential of the iPhone 7 Plus' cameras, we took them out for a week of dedicated shooting. Check out the following pictures to see what the cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus can really do, along with a few tips on how to get shots like this for yourself.
Note: None of the photos have been altered or edited.
Across the River from NYC
When you think about composition, you can bring even more to a photo, and this shot overlooking the Paulus Hook Ferry slip might be my favorite photo of the iPhone 7. The bright foreground provides the perfect balance to the city lights in the background, while the walkway invites you to cross the Hudson and check out Lower Manhattan for yourself.
The Fountain of Youth
This is the closest to feeling like a kid I've experienced in a while. Using a 1/90th of a second shutter speed, the iPhone strikes the perfect balance between freezing motion and still capturing the movement in the falling water. Then, by placing the sun behind the fountain but out of the frame, you can get the light to shine through the water to provide that little extra bit of sparkle to your photos.
The Sparkle of Rockefeller Center
Even at night, the iPhone 7 Plus delivered a dazzling photo outside Rockefeller Center. The phone did a great job of preserving details on buildings in a background while preserving all the various lights and colors in front.
The Iconic Radio City Music Hall
When you're trying to capture something as iconic as the sign outside Radio City Music Hall, little tweaks can make a big difference. So for this shot, I lowered the camera's exposure compensation by dragging down on the screen, so those neon lights could shine brighter and stand out more than they would otherwise.
Golden Hour
There's no replacement for golden hour, and this pic at sunset glows with a warmth that you just can't capture if you use a camera with less dynamic range.
2X Zoom Makes the View Even Better
This shot shows why the iPhone 7 Plus is the world's best phone for shooting sporting events. By tapping the 2x optical zoom button in the camera, the iPhone 7 Plus lets you see tiny details, such as a spray of turf whipped up during a kickoff, even from the top of the second deck.
The Concert Begins
Using the 2x zoom while adjusting the exposure compensation allows for a shot that captures Jedi Yankovic in front of a squad of dancing Stormtroopers and a sparkling field of stars. The only trade-off: The blown-out details on Weird Al's face. Considering how good the scene stage looks, that’s a trade-off I'm willing to make.
Super Sharp Close Ups
This shot shows how proficient the iPhone 7 Plus is at capturing close-ups. We've found that the iPhone captures more accurate colors than other phones, so you can really tell the difference between purple and magenta. And with the main camera's f/1.8 aperture and short minimum focal distance, you also get a very nice depth of field that makes your subject really pop without needing to fiddle around in the settings. Just frame, focus, snap and enjoy, and you can always zoom in if you want extra detail.
2x Zoom For a More Compressed Look
Look, life isn't always full of flowers and puppy dogs, which is why I appreciate how accurately the iPhone 7 Plus recreates the rusty reds, concrete grays and copper greens of this urban jungle. For this shot, the 2x zoom is a big help because its 56mm equivalent offers a more compressed telephoto view so the bridges and wires look straighter and less distorted.
All That Detail
Don't forget to look up, because if you do, you might miss out on some beautiful architecture, like this ceiling in front of Eleven Madison Park. It's also another example of why the iPhone 7 Plus' 2x zoom is so valuable, because without it, you simply wouldn't get the same level of detail.
Low-light Wizardry
When I first photographed this sign, I was worried it would turn into a dark, grainy mess. But my fears were unfounded. The sign looks bright and colorful, and there's very little image noise. You'd have very little indication that this shot was taken in a poorly lit bar.
The Lucky Landscape
There's nothing like summer in New York City. The lush greens, the dappled light shining through the trees; you can almost feel the light breeze and hear the faint murmur of the fountain in the distance. This is one of those shots where everything just lines up and all you have to is hit the button, and, boy, does it look good.
HDR Makes It Better
One of the times when HDR is most useful is when shooting cityscapes. That's because it allows the camera to capture scenes with a wide range between dark and light and combine them, so you can get images like this where the foreground and background are properly exposed. And since the iPhone has HDR turned on automatically, you don't have to worry about diving into the menus to make this shot happen.
28mm Is Still Pretty Wide
At the newly opened Oculus transit hub, the iPhone 7 Plus showed its chops. It captured the subtle change in color and light as the cooler natural light from outside mixes with the warmer tones from lights around the outside of the room. And with the iPhone’s main 28mm lens, you still get a wonderful view that shows how daunting and expansive that room really feels.
Try To Catch the Bouncing Light
What I love about this picture is the way the iPhone 7 Plus captured the warm light that bounces off other buildings and onto the clock tower while still retaining that luscious blue sky in the background. It's something that would have tripped up a lot of other phones, and without that subtle lighting, this whole picture falls apart.
All of the Lights
At night, by tapping on the buildings and lowering the exposure compensation by dragging down on the screen, you can prevent blowing out the city lights while also controlling for low-light grain. That results in a much more detailed and atmospheric photo of the WTC.
Keep it Simple
There's beauty in simplicity, and that's exactly what the iPhone 7 Plus offers in this shot. That rich magenta light provides a bold contrast to this delicate orchid without losing the details on its petals and stem.
Peaceful Sunny Day
Even in statue form, Gandhi still looks peaceful. But that's not all you get, because the iPhone 7 Plus' photo features tons of details in the leaves and fluffy clouds peeking out from behind. There's also great dynamic range that ensures nothing is blown out, even in direct sunlight on a bright day.
Tweaking Exposure for Best Results
With the huge contrast between the stage and crowd, and all those spotlights, the ESL One Counterstrike tournament may have been the most challenging event I shot all week. But the iPhone 7 Plus delivered with gorgeous colors, flawless exposure and tons of detail, no matter where you look. However, you're still going to want to tweak exposure compensation a bit in order to strike the perfect balance between light and dark.
A Little Moire Isn't a Big Deal
Just looking at the sparkle coming off the ESL cup makes it seem like you can reach out and grab it. But that's not all the iPhone 7 Plus delivers, because this shot has enough detail for you to see the pixels on the display behind the trophy, which you wouldn't get without the phone's 2x zoom. The one downside is the slight moire pattern you see on the left side of the LED matrix display, which is a little distracting, but not a deal-breaker.
Stairway to Heaven
This is what I imagine a stairway to heaven might look like. Yes, you can always amp up the color saturation in post-processing, but for a completely unedited shot, this photo sports some dazzling colors.