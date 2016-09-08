7 Biggest Apple Event Surprises

How the AirPods Look

The new $159 AirPods are unlike any wireless earphones we've seen. There's a narrow bit that hangs off of your ears, which kind of makes them look like jewelry. But these buds definitely pack in a lot of tech, including a new W1 wireless chip that promises better performance than Bluetooth and the ability to invoke Siri with a double tap. Plus, the AirPods are smart enough to turn off when you take just one out.