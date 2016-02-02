10 Mobile News Readers for iOS and Android
Best Mobile News Readers for Smartphones
Smartphones and tablets are excellent platforms for getting the news you want any time, anywhere (provided you have a mobile or Wi-Fi connection). With a little setup and the right apps, you can have news, articles and photos from all your favorite websites, blogs, and social networks delivered right to your mobile device. Check out 10 of our favorite iOS and Android news reader apps.
Feedly (Free)
A popular feed and news reader app, Feedly (Android, iOS) is an excellent service, complete with its own RSS backend. Feedly's mobile apps merge the best of multiple interfaces, with a text-only list view for quick browsing through your news feed, and flashier magazine-style layouts for a more visual approach. Articles can be saved in the app (or through Pocket and Instapaper) for offline viewing and shared through a variety of other apps.
Flipboard (Free)
Flipboard (Android, iOS) eschews the traditional list interface in favor of a visual, image tile interface reminiscent of magazine splash pages. It's not as efficient as quickly working your way through a list of articles, but for slower, casual reading, it's a great package. In addition to Flipboard's content categories, you can import your own feeds and social media accounts to bring all your content to one app.
Digg (Android, iOS) (Free)
Digg (Android, iOS) features a combination of editorially curated news and a nimble RSS reader that presents users with a solid go-to reader app. Digg's front page news combines algorithms searching for the Web's latest and greatest with a human editorial team to provide a curated stream of interesting and topical news. Digg Reader also provides a solid RSS reader experience, with a clean design and easy importing of your feeds, as well as filtering tools to quickly bring up the most popular content among your followed blogs and sites. You can also share articles socially or save them to Instapaper, Pocket or Readability.
Feed Wrangler (iOS) ($19.99/yr subscription)
Feed Wrangler provides iOS users with a fast, clean, content-centric RSS Reader reminiscent of the classic Google Reader, with some neat additions. Highlights include a Smart Stream feature for putting related feeds into one place, as well as keyword filtering and extensive app integration allowing you to save content to Instapaper or Pocket. It's clean, easy to use and Apple Watch support even allows you to browse headlines and read articles from your wrist.
News Pro (iOS) (Free)
The latest project from Microsoft Garage is News Pro, a mobile news reader that aims to bring you hyper-focused news based on your work and interests. Users select a variety of industries and professional fields to follow, as well as specific keywords or companies, which the app uses to populate your news feed. In addition, you can sign in with your LinkedIn or Facebook account, with the app learning from your interests and likes in either network. The interface is slick and modern, and the newsfeed delivers a mix of spot-on articles and sites.
LinkedIn Pulse (Free)
LinkedIn Pulse (Android, iOS) integrates the professional's social network with a well-loved news and RSS reader. In addition to displaying content from a variety of featured publishers, and curated editorial picks, LinkedIn Pulse takes advantage of your LinkedIn profile to deliver content and stories relevant to your work, company and industry.
News 360 (Free)
News 360 (Android, iOS) presents news in either a tile-plus-headline style or list view, but that's not where the magic lies. After configuring your interests (and lifting some from your social media profile if you log in via Google or Facebook), News 360 pays close attention to your reading habits, continuously learning the news you want to read about. It uses this knowledge to bring topics you care about and related subjects to the forefront. What's more, each story also contains links to numerous similar items, presenting the same news from a different perspective.
Newsblur (Free or $24/year)
Newsblur (Android, iOS) is an excellent mobile reader with a more traditional presentation. Add or sync your feeds, and then view your content in traditional list view, tapping on individual stories to bring up the full text or (optional) the original site. You can 'train' the app by liking and disliking stories, and there's also option to share or comment on pieces. Newsblur is free for 64 sites, while a premium account ($24 per year) provides additional features.
gReader (Free) (Android)
gReader is an Android app that provides users with a solid RSS reader front end for reading feeds from Feedly, The Old Reader or its own built in RSS engine. gReader provides users with a clean, customizable reader interface that's accompanied with automatic feed syncing, offline reading, podcast support and other power features. A pro upgrade removes advertising and provides improved widgets and podcasting support, and more.
Reeder 3 ($4.99)
The first Reeder was a best-in-class RSS reader, and Reeder 3 builds on its predecessors to deliver a clean, feature-packed iOS news reader app that supports a variety of newsfeed services, such as Feedly, Feed Wrangler and Feedbin. The app displays stories in dense, no-nonsense email-style lists, and a clean article viewer strips away ads and other unnecessary extras. Swipe controls let you quickly switch from the article view to the full website, as well as user configurable actions in list-view. In addition, the app supports a variety of sharing services, such as Pocket, Pinboard and Evernote.