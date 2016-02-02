10 Mobile News Readers for iOS and Android

News 360 (Free)

News 360 (Android, iOS) presents news in either a tile-plus-headline style or list view, but that's not where the magic lies. After configuring your interests (and lifting some from your social media profile if you log in via Google or Facebook), News 360 pays close attention to your reading habits, continuously learning the news you want to read about. It uses this knowledge to bring topics you care about and related subjects to the forefront. What's more, each story also contains links to numerous similar items, presenting the same news from a different perspective.