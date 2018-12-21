The Best Gifts for Grandparents

Tile (Gen 2) Phone, Key, Item Finder

If you're looking for a gift that will make life easier for your grandparents, the Tile (gen 2) is what you want. This pack includes four mini Bluetooth trackers that work with a dedicated app to help you find any missing item, nearby or far away. They eliminate the stress and time spent searching for a missing phone, purse, wallet or set of house keys. Water-resistant and durable, Tiles easily affix to items and emit a loud tune you can instantly hear within 100 feet.

Credit: Tile