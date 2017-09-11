15 Best iPhone Innovations Over the Last 10 Years

How the iPhone Changed the Mobile World

Apple's iPhone went on sale June 29, 2017 — over 10 years ago — and now it's time for Apple to show off what that decade of innovations has been building up to with the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

It was Jan 9., 2007, when then-CEO Steve Jobs took to the stage at San Francisco's Moscone Center to showcase Apple's newest innovation — a touchscreen-based device that Jobs famously billed as a music player, mobile phone and Internet communication device. "These are not three separate devices," Jobs told the Macworld Expo crowd. "This is one device, and we are calling it iPhone." You can see our original iPhone review here. Since its June 2007 release, the iPhone has become a cultural phenomenon. And it's also been home to some of the most important mobile innovations of the last 10 years. As Jobs promised a decade ago, the iPhone has proven to be more than just a phone — it's a device that's ushered in features that have changed the way we go about our daily lives. Apple might not have been first to deliver some of the features we're outlining here, but it often delivered those capabilities better than the competition. Here's a closer look at some of the innovations popularized by Apple's phone.

Photo: David Paul Morris / Getty Images