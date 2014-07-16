How to Pair Your Android Wear Watch with Your Phone

Android Wear watches promise you the convenience of apps and Google on your wrist. But pairing your watch with your Android smartphone for the first time can be a bit of a pain. So what do you do if you just bought an Android Wear watch, and don't know how to set it up? Easy, just follow along with our quick directions.

Whether you've got an LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live or have your heart set on one of Motorola's Moto 360s, we'll show you how to connect your slick new watch to your Android smartphone in no time. First thing's first, Android Wear only works with Android smartphones running Android 4.3 or higher. If you're running anything lower, you're out of luck.

MORE: Best Smartwatches 2014

Before you get started, you'll have to make sure your phone is running the latest version of the Google Search app. To update the app on your phone:

Open the Google Play Store app and type Google Search into the search bar.







Now that you've got the apps you need, you're ready to start pairing your Android Wear watch with your handset.

To do that:

Open the Play Store app and search for the Android Wear app.





Android Wear vs Pebble Steel: Smartwatch Face-OffSmartwatch Buying Guide: 8 Thinks You Need to KnowBest Fitness Trackers 2014