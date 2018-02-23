Get the LG Q6 for Just $160 This Weekend

The LG Q6 packs everything we love about the LG G6, but in a smaller, more affordable package. This Sunday (Feb. 25), Amazon is slashing the Q6's price from $199.99 to $159.99.

That's the biggest price cut this phone has ever received and an excellent steal for Android fans with an eye on the bottom line.

The LG Q6 features an aluminum chassis with curved edges that give it a sleek, modern look. In place of the G6's 5.7-inch 2K display, the Q6 packs a smaller 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080-pixel FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The elongated display makes it easy to stretch your thumb across the screen and allows for a more immersive experience when watching movies or playing games.

Another area where the Q6 saves you money comes with its camera. Instead of sporting dual rear lenses like the G6, the Q6 has a single 13-megapixel camera that's accompanied by a 5MP front-side selfie camera.

Other specs include a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which you can expand through the phone's microSD slot.

The Q6 was an excellent buy at $199, but at $159 it's a must for anyone who wants a compact smartphone that looks and performs nothing like a budget handheld.