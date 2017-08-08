New iPhone 8 Leak Shows Off Bezel-Free Design

If Apple is truly going for an all-screen look up front for the iPhone 8, what will it look like? Although it's shown in a case, the latest leak provides a pretty good picture of what to expect.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Posted to Twitter, noted leaker Evan Blass has just shared a render that shows the iPhone 8 with an edge-to-edge OLED screen, which is supposed to measure 5.8 inches across. The edges are covered by a rugged case that appears to be made by Urban Armor Gear.

Above the screen there's a small cutout that swoops down; the area includes the front camera, an infrared sensor that will presumably enable 3D face scanning and a speaker. The right side of the device houses the volume controls and power button.

What you don't see in this iPhone 8 is a Home button. This lines up with previous iPhone 8 rumors and reports. However, there's some debate as to whether Apple is ditching Touch ID altogether on this device or if is simply moving the fingerprint sensor to the rear.

As reported by Mac Rumors, another leaker named Benjamin Geskin claims on Twitter that the UAG case image uses assets lifted from renders he released in June. But the similarities could simply just mean that his earlier renders were accurate.

When compared to the Galaxy S8, this iPhone 8 render doesn't seem any more striking than Samsung's flagship. In fact, we prefer the S8's sexier curves. To be fair, though, it's hard to tell whether the iPhone has a curved OLED screen or not based on this image.

Still, the iPhone 8 is easily the most anticipated phone of the year, as it marks the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone. Other rumored features include a crazy fast A11 processor, power dual rear cameras and augmented reality features that could leapfrog the competition. You can also count on wireless charging, which is also expected to show up on the refreshed iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 8 at a press event in September, and the phone could sell for $1,000 or more. Stay tuned for more details.