I've been using the iPhone 16 Pro Max for over 6 months — and this is the iPhone 17 model I'm most excited about

Can you believe we’re about less than 6 months away from potentially the next iPhone reveal?

After spending more than 6 months with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, I have a good idea of which new model I’m most excited to see next. And this is despite the potential of a shakeup that could happen with its September iPhone event.

This fall’s iPhone 17 lineup is starting to take shape, with models like the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max expected to take their usual positions high up in the lineup. Rumors hint at the potential of other, more intriguing models joining the lineup — like an iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Ultra. Don’t get me wrong, thin phones certainly appear to be the biggest trend this year, but I think the iPhone 17 Pro will be the safe bet to go with for most people.

I’m making this decision solely based on the leaks around what we know about the iPhone 17 series, while also factoring in what I’ve learned from my experience of using the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Pro-level cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve taken hundreds of photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s cameras and have pitted them against rivals like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL in the many 200 photo shootouts I've done. It’s held up nicely against them. But you know what? The iPhone 16 Pro is the one that actually ranks in our best camera phones guide.

That’s because it has the same set of cameras as its bigger, more expensive sibling — including the same 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. In years past, like with the iPhone 15 Pro’s release, it was the Pro Max that ended up with the better zoom camera. Not this time though.

Camera leaks for the iPhone 17 Pro vary, with one rumor hinting that it’ll be upgraded to a 48MP sensor — while another says that it will go down to a 3.5x optical zoom. Just as the current generation, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will likely have the same set of cameras, making both of them equipped to handle every need.

Battery life over thinness

(Image credit: Future)

All eyes might be on the iPhone 17 Air, given how it’d be Apple’s response to the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Even though big phones are still sought out, we’re seeing a trend for thin phones this year — and the iPhone 17 Air is no exception.

Yet, I’m not sold by what this thin iPhone has to offer. I get how shredding can inject new interest from a design standpoint, but I suspect that this would come at a cost. Specifically, it could adversely affect its battery life.

The current iPhone 16 Pro did reasonably well in our battery benchmark test, posting an average time of 14 hours and 7 minutes. Factoring in how the iPhone 17 Air is going to have a larger 6.7-inch display, I’m skeptical that it would get a longer battery life given the limitation Apple has with space inside of the phone.

Best bang-for-the-buck value

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t imagine Apple asking $899 for an iPhone 17 Air. This is exactly how I feel despite how some rumors say that the Air is supposedly replacing the iPhone 16 Plus in the lineup. So, instead of an iPhone 17 Plus, it’ll be the 17 Air that takes its spot at $899.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, it could cost more than the Pro Max — which would be shocking, but not surprising. Slimming down a phone costs money, even though it might come with its own set of compromises.

That’s why I feel that the iPhone 17 Pro would still deliver the best bang-for-the-buck value. It’s unknown if it’ll garner the same $999 cost as the current iPhone 16 Pro, but when you factor in how it’s supposed to get the best cameras, flagship A19 Pro chip, and a suitably sized battery, the iPhone 17 Pro would still end up offering the best value.

There is the matter of the iPhone 17 Ultra, too, which the latest rumors hint at replacing the Pro Max in the lineup. At the very least, I suspect it would have a similar $1,199 starting cost — but an increase is also a probability. That’s because of how it would have a larger battery, which would inherently give it a longer battery life, as well as a smaller Dynamic Island cutout and a new vapor cooling system.

These are all swell, but I would rather save the money and stick with the iPhone 17 Pro instead.

