iPhone 7 Battery Life Results: Huge Improvement

Between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus' water resistance, improved cameras and faster A10 Fusion chip, they're pretty solid upgrades, but none of that matters if the phones don't last long enough on a charge.

The good news: both phones lasted more than 2 hours longer than their predecessors, based on the testing from our full iPhone iPhone 7 review. And their endurance is right up there with some of the top-selling phones.

This isn't a huge surprise. The new iPhone 7 packs a larger battery than the iPhone 6s. We're talking a 1960 milliampere hour battery, versus 1715 mAh for the iPhone 6s. The iPhone 7 also steps things up with a 2900 mAh pack, compared with 2750 mAh for the iPhone 6s Plus. The new iPhones also benefit from having two low-power cores in the A10 Fusion processor.

On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involved continuous Web surfing over AT&T's 4G LTE network on 150 nits of screen brightness, the iPhone 7 lasted 9 hours and 3 minutes. That's a huge improvement over the iPhone 6s, which turned in a runtime of just 6:46 on the same test last year over AT&T's network.



The iPhone 7 Plus is the marathon runner of these two phones, though. It lasted 10 hours and 35 minutes, beating the iPhone 6s Plus' 8:16 by a wide margin. The Galaxy Note 7 was right behind at 10:26.

It's important to note that we've tested other phones that last longer than 12 hours. For instance, the Huawei Mate 8 lasted 12:47, and the Sony Xperia X Performance ran for 12:01. The mid-range Moto Z Play is our current endurance champ with a whopping runtime of 13:46.

But when it comes to the iPhone's closest competitors in the flagship smartphone race, the iPhone 7 Plus is a top performer. The iPhone 7 is good, but not that much above the smartphone average at 8:54.