Killer Deal: $200 Off Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL

Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are officially out. For bargain hunters, that means now is an excellent time to search for the best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals. And we've found the very best one at Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL on sale for $699. That's $200 under Google's price and an all-time price low for the former Google flagship. It's also the cheapest way to purchase the phone outright without any commitments.

The Editor's Choice Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch OLED display, 1.6GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Despite being a year old, it still offers excellent performance and useful AI features.

With two 8MP front facing cameras and a 12.2MP rear camera, the Pixel 3 XL also makes it easy to take perfect selfies and wide-angle photos. Its cameras also take great images in low light.

Moreover, useful features like Call Screen help you keep unwanted calls from scammers and robo-callers at bay. The feature works with Google Assistant and lets you to preview the context of a call right on your screen so that you can decide whether to answer or decline the call.

If you have your eyes set on Google's new phones, make sure to check our guide to the best Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals.