Killer Deal: Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle Is Now $337

Act fast: this might be one of the best Xbox One X bundles we've seen.

Rakuten currently has the Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle with Sunset Overdrive and Titanfall 2 for $337.02 via coupon code "SAVE15". If purchased separately, you'd spend around $416. So you're saving at least $80. Rakuten's deal is also $32 under Walmart's current sale price of $369. (And Walmart doesn't include any games).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For further comparison, the Xbox One X hit $389 on Black Friday, so this deal even beats that price.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's premium console delivering 4K gaming with HDR support. However, priced at $499, it's been a bit of a tough pill to swallow, especially in light of cheaper alternatives.

When paired with a 4K TV, the Xbox One X delivers glorious 3840 x 2160 gaming. If you're not sure which titles are optimized for the system, Microsoft has even created a helpful webpage of games that support 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Xbox One Enhanced featured. (By comparison, the PS4 Pro mostly upscales content to 4K and doesn't always hit that 3840 x 2160 resolution).

However, even if you don't own a 4K TV, the Xbox One X can still upscale games to a higher resolution for a better gaming experience.

When you're not playing games, you can use your console to view UHD Blu-rays, another feature unique to Microsoft's console.

Rakuten's coupon expires is valid through May 1 at 2:59am ET.