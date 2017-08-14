Here's When to Expect Android O

If you own a Google Pixel phone and are eager to get your hands on Google's new Android O software, you might not have to wait much longer.

Image: Google

According to reputable leaker Evan Blass, Google's next operating system will release during the week of August 21, "most likely on the 21st itself." Blass didn't specify which devices will get the update, but judging by Google's history, it seems like a safe bet to assume that the company's own Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will get Android O before any third-party devices.

The software will likely hit other Android phones, such as the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, sometime later this year (or even later -- Samsung's devices didn't get last year's Android N until early 2017).

The more notable Android O features include improved battery life, which Google plans to achieve by limiting what your apps do in the background. You can also expect more organized notifications, picture-in-picture video, smarter copy-and-pasting capabilities and better overall performance.

Android O will almost certainly come loaded onto Google's upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones, which are expected to launch this fall with OLED displays, waterproof designs and faster processors. We look forward to getting our hands on both Android O and the new Pixel later this year.